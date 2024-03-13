The following building permits were issued during the month of February 2024.

CHICOPEE

City of Chicopee

0 Front St.

$409,500 — Remove exterior doors, windows, existing MEP equipment, concrete slab in basement; asbestos abatement

Dow Jones & Co. Inc.

200 Burnett Road

$107,970 — Roofing

Steve Hoheb

339 Front St.

$28,000 — One window replacement, drywall patchwork, fix fascia trim and soffit on roof, repair slate roof tiles, minor brick repointing, exterior painting

Jerad Ostrowski

50 Orchard St.

$15,000 — Remove old siding and install new siding, remove front porch windows

EASTHAMPTON

Julia Gawle

90-106 Union St.

$22,000 — New plumbing and electrical

Patel Harnish

47 Cottage St.

$4,000 — Erect dividing wall in retail space with two doors

Norwich Properties LLC

17 East St.

$24,700 — Insulation, outlet installation, and siding

HADLEY

Jerry Rybczynski

26 Russell St.

N/A — Finish existing second floor into three-room, two-bath conference room

To Your Health LLC

270 Russell St.

N/A — Roofing

Walter Wanczyk Jr.

180 Russell St.

N/A — Install 12 new construction windows

LEE

Edward Willins, Alison Dick

880 East St.

$15,000 — Remodel kitchen

LENOX

MRG CRW Holdings LLC

55 Lee Road

$412,000 — Roofing

Toole Properties Inc.

461 Pittsfield Road

$100,000 — Replace floor tile, vanity countertop, shower pan, and shower surrounds in 36 guest bathrooms in main building

Toole Properties Inc.

461 Pittsfield Road

$20,000 — Install 33 vinyl windows

PITTSFIELD

Clock Tower Partners LLC

73 South Church St.

$39,000 — Tenant space build-out

Patriot Suites Inc.

8 Dan Fox Dr.

$180,000 — Roofing

Carlo Petrucci Jr.

108 East Housatonic St., #10

$25,330 — Remove and replace four windows and one patio door

Sonal Patel LLC

360 Pecks Road

$10,000 — Construct three baths and one office

SPRINGFIELD

Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Springfield

27 Pendleton Ave.

$2,500 — Remove and replace ceiling tiles

Caring Health Center Inc.

1235 Boston Road

$2,800,000 — Alter interior space for build-out for medical office use

City of Springfield

1435 Carew St.

$122,808 — Alter auditorium stage for four new breakout classrooms at Mary O. Pottenger Elementary School

City of Springfield

141 Washington St.

$98,000 — Repair/replace water-damaged plaster ceilings in basement

City of Springfield

300 White St.

$11,500 — Assemble and install prefabricated shade pavilion at White Street Elementary School

Fathima LLC

263 Hancock St.

$11,500 — Close off existing openings on front and back of building, create new opening in interior

FB Development LLC

1537 Main St.

$25,000 — Demolish interior only for future build-out on first floor of Fuller Block

Mari Real Estate Corp.

1781 Page Blvd.

$12,000 — Demolish non-structural wall and install sheetrock to bathroom ceiling at United Rentals

Nalani Capital LLC

494 Belmont Ave.

$60,000 — Demolish three-story portion of former funeral home building, including foundation and canopy

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority

665 Cottage St.

$1,933,400 — Alter interior space for replacement of six electric bus chargers and associated electrical work and upgrade fire protection and structural steel at PVTA bus operations and maintenance facility

Sumner Avenue 473-477 LLC

475 Sumner Ave.

$23,000 — Repair section of failing foundation wall

Unifirst Corp.

295 Parker St.

$180,369 — Roofing

Western New England University

1215 Wilbraham Road

$263,865 — Alter interior space on ground floor of Deliso Building for Marketing Department offices