The following building permits were issued during the month of February 2024.

CHICOPEE

City of Chicopee
0 Front St.
$409,500 — Remove exterior doors, windows, existing MEP equipment, concrete slab in basement; asbestos abatement

Dow Jones & Co. Inc.
200 Burnett Road
$107,970 — Roofing

Steve Hoheb
339 Front St.
$28,000 — One window replacement, drywall patchwork, fix fascia trim and soffit on roof, repair slate roof tiles, minor brick repointing, exterior painting

Jerad Ostrowski
50 Orchard St.
$15,000 — Remove old siding and install new siding, remove front porch windows

EASTHAMPTON

Julia Gawle
90-106 Union St.
$22,000 — New plumbing and electrical

Patel Harnish
47 Cottage St.
$4,000 — Erect dividing wall in retail space with two doors

Norwich Properties LLC
17 East St.
$24,700 — Insulation, outlet installation, and siding

HADLEY

Jerry Rybczynski
26 Russell St.
N/A — Finish existing second floor into three-room, two-bath conference room

To Your Health LLC
270 Russell St.
N/A — Roofing

Walter Wanczyk Jr.
180 Russell St.
N/A — Install 12 new construction windows

LEE

Edward Willins, Alison Dick
880 East St.
$15,000 — Remodel kitchen

LENOX

MRG CRW Holdings LLC
55 Lee Road
$412,000 — Roofing

Toole Properties Inc.
461 Pittsfield Road
$100,000 — Replace floor tile, vanity countertop, shower pan, and shower surrounds in 36 guest bathrooms in main building

Toole Properties Inc.
461 Pittsfield Road
$20,000 — Install 33 vinyl windows

PITTSFIELD

Clock Tower Partners LLC
73 South Church St.
$39,000 — Tenant space build-out

Patriot Suites Inc.
8 Dan Fox Dr.
$180,000 — Roofing

Carlo Petrucci Jr.
108 East Housatonic St., #10
$25,330 — Remove and replace four windows and one patio door

Sonal Patel LLC
360 Pecks Road
$10,000 — Construct three baths and one office

SPRINGFIELD

Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Springfield
27 Pendleton Ave.
$2,500 — Remove and replace ceiling tiles

Caring Health Center Inc.
1235 Boston Road
$2,800,000 — Alter interior space for build-out for medical office use

City of Springfield
1435 Carew St.
$122,808 — Alter auditorium stage for four new breakout classrooms at Mary O. Pottenger Elementary School

City of Springfield
141 Washington St.
$98,000 — Repair/replace water-damaged plaster ceilings in basement

City of Springfield
300 White St.
$11,500 — Assemble and install prefabricated shade pavilion at White Street Elementary School

Fathima LLC
263 Hancock St.
$11,500 — Close off existing openings on front and back of building, create new opening in interior

FB Development LLC
1537 Main St.
$25,000 — Demolish interior only for future build-out on first floor of Fuller Block

Mari Real Estate Corp.
1781 Page Blvd.
$12,000 — Demolish non-structural wall and install sheetrock to bathroom ceiling at United Rentals

Nalani Capital LLC
494 Belmont Ave.
$60,000 — Demolish three-story portion of former funeral home building, including foundation and canopy

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority
665 Cottage St.
$1,933,400 — Alter interior space for replacement of six electric bus chargers and associated electrical work and upgrade fire protection and structural steel at PVTA bus operations and maintenance facility

Sumner Avenue 473-477 LLC
475 Sumner Ave.
$23,000 — Repair section of failing foundation wall

Unifirst Corp.
295 Parker St.
$180,369 — Roofing

Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$263,865 — Alter interior space on ground floor of Deliso Building for Marketing Department offices

