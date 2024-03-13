Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of February 2024.
CHICOPEE
City of Chicopee
0 Front St.
$409,500 — Remove exterior doors, windows, existing MEP equipment, concrete slab in basement; asbestos abatement
Dow Jones & Co. Inc.
200 Burnett Road
$107,970 — Roofing
Steve Hoheb
339 Front St.
$28,000 — One window replacement, drywall patchwork, fix fascia trim and soffit on roof, repair slate roof tiles, minor brick repointing, exterior painting
Jerad Ostrowski
50 Orchard St.
$15,000 — Remove old siding and install new siding, remove front porch windows
EASTHAMPTON
Julia Gawle
90-106 Union St.
$22,000 — New plumbing and electrical
Patel Harnish
47 Cottage St.
$4,000 — Erect dividing wall in retail space with two doors
Norwich Properties LLC
17 East St.
$24,700 — Insulation, outlet installation, and siding
HADLEY
Jerry Rybczynski
26 Russell St.
N/A — Finish existing second floor into three-room, two-bath conference room
To Your Health LLC
270 Russell St.
N/A — Roofing
Walter Wanczyk Jr.
180 Russell St.
N/A — Install 12 new construction windows
LEE
Edward Willins, Alison Dick
880 East St.
$15,000 — Remodel kitchen
LENOX
MRG CRW Holdings LLC
55 Lee Road
$412,000 — Roofing
Toole Properties Inc.
461 Pittsfield Road
$100,000 — Replace floor tile, vanity countertop, shower pan, and shower surrounds in 36 guest bathrooms in main building
Toole Properties Inc.
461 Pittsfield Road
$20,000 — Install 33 vinyl windows
PITTSFIELD
Clock Tower Partners LLC
73 South Church St.
$39,000 — Tenant space build-out
Patriot Suites Inc.
8 Dan Fox Dr.
$180,000 — Roofing
Carlo Petrucci Jr.
108 East Housatonic St., #10
$25,330 — Remove and replace four windows and one patio door
Sonal Patel LLC
360 Pecks Road
$10,000 — Construct three baths and one office
SPRINGFIELD
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Springfield
27 Pendleton Ave.
$2,500 — Remove and replace ceiling tiles
Caring Health Center Inc.
1235 Boston Road
$2,800,000 — Alter interior space for build-out for medical office use
City of Springfield
1435 Carew St.
$122,808 — Alter auditorium stage for four new breakout classrooms at Mary O. Pottenger Elementary School
City of Springfield
141 Washington St.
$98,000 — Repair/replace water-damaged plaster ceilings in basement
City of Springfield
300 White St.
$11,500 — Assemble and install prefabricated shade pavilion at White Street Elementary School
Fathima LLC
263 Hancock St.
$11,500 — Close off existing openings on front and back of building, create new opening in interior
FB Development LLC
1537 Main St.
$25,000 — Demolish interior only for future build-out on first floor of Fuller Block
Mari Real Estate Corp.
1781 Page Blvd.
$12,000 — Demolish non-structural wall and install sheetrock to bathroom ceiling at United Rentals
Nalani Capital LLC
494 Belmont Ave.
$60,000 — Demolish three-story portion of former funeral home building, including foundation and canopy
Pioneer Valley Transit Authority
665 Cottage St.
$1,933,400 — Alter interior space for replacement of six electric bus chargers and associated electrical work and upgrade fire protection and structural steel at PVTA bus operations and maintenance facility
Sumner Avenue 473-477 LLC
475 Sumner Ave.
$23,000 — Repair section of failing foundation wall
Unifirst Corp.
295 Parker St.
$180,369 — Roofing
Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$263,865 — Alter interior space on ground floor of Deliso Building for Marketing Department offices