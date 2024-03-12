Baystate Health Names Peter Banko Its Next President and CEO

SPRINGFIELD — The Baystate Health board of trustees announced it has appointed Peter Banko as Baystate Health’s new president and CEO. He succeeds Dr. Mark Keroack, who previously announced his plans to retire after serving as the system’s leader for 10 years.

An executive experienced in leading multi-faceted health systems in markets throughout the country, Banko was chosen after an extensive national search by the board of trustees. Banko will officially join Baystate Health at the beginning of June.

Banko most recently served as president and CEO of Centura Health in Centennial, Colo., which was part of the national CommonSpirit Health system. The $3.8 billion hospital and health-services system comprised more than 20 owned and affiliated tertiary and rural hospitals, an extensive network of physician partners, and numerous community-based services and clinics across Colorado, Kansas, and Utah.

“Among a slate of high-qualified candidates, Peter stood out for both his commitment to our community-based healthcare mission and decades of experience leading complex health systems in diverse and competitive markets. He offers a proven track record of strengthening programs and services, growing revenue and market share, improving operations and operating discipline, and serving as a workforce champion,” said Harriet DeVerry, chair of the Baystate Health board of trustees. “We look forward to him joining the organization.”

Banko, a native of New Jersey, started his calling in healthcare as a junior volunteer and has served in CEO-level roles for several health systems for nearly two decades. He has an industry reputation of leading innovation, transformation, integration, and partnerships with hospitals, physician groups, and health plans. He earned his bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Notre Dame and his master of health administration degree from the Sloan Program in Health Services Administration at Cornell University.

“Baystate Health has a stellar reputation around the country, and I greatly appreciate the immense responsibility that comes with joining such a truly mission- and values-driven team,” Banko said. “I am beyond excited to embark on an exciting new era of healthy growth with my fellow 13,000 caregivers — in care for our patients, in community, in business, and in spirit. The possibilities for us together are endless in redefining health and healthcare in Western Massachusetts and beyond.”

In his role, Keroack was a leading voice during the COVID-19 pandemic for the region, offering public-health information and partnering with public-health officials to address the crisis. A native of Springfield, he joined Baystate Health in 2011 as chief physician executive and president of Baystate Medical Practices and was appointed to the CEO role in 2014. He has had a long career in both medicine and health administration, serving in leadership roles at UMass Memorial Medical Group and the University HealthSystem Consortium.

“We are immensely grateful for the contributions of Dr. Mark Keroack as an exceptional leader and clinician who has successfully led the organization for the last 10 years with a deep commitment to Baystate Health and to our community,” said Colleen Holmes, vice chair of the Baystate Health board of trustees. “We congratulate him on his upcoming retirement.”