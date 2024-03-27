Building Permits

Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2024.

CHICOPEE

Buckley Property Investments
30 Buckley Blvd.
$35,000 — Remove ceiling tiles

EIP 1 Better Way LLC
1 Better Way
$144,000 — Roofing

Holly Gay
82 Olea St.
$14,000 — Air sealing and insulation, install ventilation, weatherize accesses

Willard McKinstry II
753 Montgomery St.
$18,000 — Shed

EASTHAMPTON

Atomic Real Estate Inc.
193 Northampton St.
$8,000 — Sheetrock, flooring

Joe Martinez
36 Chapman Ave.
$16,823.55 — Insulation

The Philipp Maufacturing Co.
17 Ward Ave.
$23,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Joseph Boisvert
8 Stockwell Road
N/A — Build new agriculture storage building

E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP
454 Russell St.
N/A — Fire sprinkler work

NORTHAMPTON

1XO LLC
6 Fairfield Ave.
$22,350 — Roofing

310 Bridge Street Realty LLC
310 Bridge St.
$1,500 — Install free-standing, illuminated, double-faced sign with changeable copy track

Blue Mountain Properties LLC
76 Maple St.
$16,000 — Renovate basement bathroom

City of Northampton
20 Florence St.
$407,500 — Replace windows at Leeds Elementary School

D.A. Sullivan & Sons Inc.
84 North St.
$425,000 — Convert business space to residential unit

JW Inc.
13 Old South St.
$30,587 — Insulation and weatherization

Lathrop Community Inc.
680 Bridge Road
$30,000 — Kitchen and bath renovation

Maiewski Real Estate Investments
218 Audubon Road
$65,940 — Install detached ground-mount solar carport

Maiewski Real Estate Investments
102 Vernon Road
$2,500 — Insulation and weatherization

New England Deaconess Assoc.
37 Coles Meadow Road
$243,466 — Renovate community room

Northampton Holdings LP
180 North King St.
$75,000 — Replace HVAC rooftop units and one split unit

ServiceNet Inc.
48 Pleasant St.
$140,000 — Create new space for pharmacy; modify second floor to create offices, break room, and waiting area

Smith College
2 Tyler Court
$106,700 — Renovate Room 309 of McConnell Hall

Smith College
14 Green St.
$1,000 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Sub Rosa

Suher Properties LLC
24 Center St.
$95,995 — Roofing

PITTSFIELD

The Cooper Center LLC
116 North St.
$3,000 — Repair beam supporting fourth floor and roof

Hurricane Properties LLC
307 Springside Ave.
$7,000 — Upgrade existing common-area fire alarm to monitored, addressable system

Pittsfield Realty Investments LLC
831 Dalton Ave.
$45,600 — Roofing

White Terrace Building LLC
592 North St.
$2,000 — Temporary plywood enclosure in Building 1 to accommodate asbestos abatement work

