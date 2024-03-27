The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2024.

CHICOPEE

Buckley Property Investments

30 Buckley Blvd.

$35,000 — Remove ceiling tiles

EIP 1 Better Way LLC

1 Better Way

$144,000 — Roofing

Holly Gay

82 Olea St.

$14,000 — Air sealing and insulation, install ventilation, weatherize accesses

Willard McKinstry II

753 Montgomery St.

$18,000 — Shed

EASTHAMPTON

Atomic Real Estate Inc.

193 Northampton St.

$8,000 — Sheetrock, flooring

Joe Martinez

36 Chapman Ave.

$16,823.55 — Insulation

The Philipp Maufacturing Co.

17 Ward Ave.

$23,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Joseph Boisvert

8 Stockwell Road

N/A — Build new agriculture storage building

E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP

454 Russell St.

N/A — Fire sprinkler work

NORTHAMPTON

1XO LLC

6 Fairfield Ave.

$22,350 — Roofing

310 Bridge Street Realty LLC

310 Bridge St.

$1,500 — Install free-standing, illuminated, double-faced sign with changeable copy track

Blue Mountain Properties LLC

76 Maple St.

$16,000 — Renovate basement bathroom

City of Northampton

20 Florence St.

$407,500 — Replace windows at Leeds Elementary School

D.A. Sullivan & Sons Inc.

84 North St.

$425,000 — Convert business space to residential unit

JW Inc.

13 Old South St.

$30,587 — Insulation and weatherization

Lathrop Community Inc.

680 Bridge Road

$30,000 — Kitchen and bath renovation

Maiewski Real Estate Investments

218 Audubon Road

$65,940 — Install detached ground-mount solar carport

Maiewski Real Estate Investments

102 Vernon Road

$2,500 — Insulation and weatherization

New England Deaconess Assoc.

37 Coles Meadow Road

$243,466 — Renovate community room

Northampton Holdings LP

180 North King St.

$75,000 — Replace HVAC rooftop units and one split unit

ServiceNet Inc.

48 Pleasant St.

$140,000 — Create new space for pharmacy; modify second floor to create offices, break room, and waiting area

Smith College

2 Tyler Court

$106,700 — Renovate Room 309 of McConnell Hall

Smith College

14 Green St.

$1,000 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Sub Rosa

Suher Properties LLC

24 Center St.

$95,995 — Roofing

PITTSFIELD

The Cooper Center LLC

116 North St.

$3,000 — Repair beam supporting fourth floor and roof

Hurricane Properties LLC

307 Springside Ave.

$7,000 — Upgrade existing common-area fire alarm to monitored, addressable system

Pittsfield Realty Investments LLC

831 Dalton Ave.

$45,600 — Roofing

White Terrace Building LLC

592 North St.

$2,000 — Temporary plywood enclosure in Building 1 to accommodate asbestos abatement work