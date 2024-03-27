Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2024.
CHICOPEE
Buckley Property Investments
30 Buckley Blvd.
$35,000 — Remove ceiling tiles
EIP 1 Better Way LLC
1 Better Way
$144,000 — Roofing
Holly Gay
82 Olea St.
$14,000 — Air sealing and insulation, install ventilation, weatherize accesses
Willard McKinstry II
753 Montgomery St.
$18,000 — Shed
EASTHAMPTON
Atomic Real Estate Inc.
193 Northampton St.
$8,000 — Sheetrock, flooring
Joe Martinez
36 Chapman Ave.
$16,823.55 — Insulation
The Philipp Maufacturing Co.
17 Ward Ave.
$23,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
Joseph Boisvert
8 Stockwell Road
N/A — Build new agriculture storage building
E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP
454 Russell St.
N/A — Fire sprinkler work
NORTHAMPTON
1XO LLC
6 Fairfield Ave.
$22,350 — Roofing
310 Bridge Street Realty LLC
310 Bridge St.
$1,500 — Install free-standing, illuminated, double-faced sign with changeable copy track
Blue Mountain Properties LLC
76 Maple St.
$16,000 — Renovate basement bathroom
City of Northampton
20 Florence St.
$407,500 — Replace windows at Leeds Elementary School
D.A. Sullivan & Sons Inc.
84 North St.
$425,000 — Convert business space to residential unit
JW Inc.
13 Old South St.
$30,587 — Insulation and weatherization
Lathrop Community Inc.
680 Bridge Road
$30,000 — Kitchen and bath renovation
Maiewski Real Estate Investments
218 Audubon Road
$65,940 — Install detached ground-mount solar carport
Maiewski Real Estate Investments
102 Vernon Road
$2,500 — Insulation and weatherization
New England Deaconess Assoc.
37 Coles Meadow Road
$243,466 — Renovate community room
Northampton Holdings LP
180 North King St.
$75,000 — Replace HVAC rooftop units and one split unit
ServiceNet Inc.
48 Pleasant St.
$140,000 — Create new space for pharmacy; modify second floor to create offices, break room, and waiting area
Smith College
2 Tyler Court
$106,700 — Renovate Room 309 of McConnell Hall
Smith College
14 Green St.
$1,000 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Sub Rosa
Suher Properties LLC
24 Center St.
$95,995 — Roofing
PITTSFIELD
The Cooper Center LLC
116 North St.
$3,000 — Repair beam supporting fourth floor and roof
Hurricane Properties LLC
307 Springside Ave.
$7,000 — Upgrade existing common-area fire alarm to monitored, addressable system
Pittsfield Realty Investments LLC
831 Dalton Ave.
$45,600 — Roofing
White Terrace Building LLC
592 North St.
$2,000 — Temporary plywood enclosure in Building 1 to accommodate asbestos abatement work