The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

228 Plainfield Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Serena Bouvier

Seller: Fidelis Bridge Loan V

Date: 02/28/24

BUCKLAND

200 Lower St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: 1900 Capital TII

Seller: Daniel Hyytinen

Date: 02/20/24

ERVING

3 Central St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Elise Edward

Seller: Ala J. Escott

Date: 02/23/24

48 River Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $359,000

Buyer: Michael J. Winn

Seller: Daniel M. Majewski

Date: 02/26/24

GREENFIELD

633 Bernardston Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $599,000

Buyer: Nancy Conner

Seller: Eds Enterprises LLC

Date: 02/22/24

81-83 Hope St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: House Hack Helpers LLC

Seller: Kevin J. Cummings

Date: 02/23/24

171 Leyden Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Matthew Saba

Seller: Mark S. Richardson

Date: 02/29/24

MONROE

9-A Main Road

Monroe, MA 01247

Amount: $216,200

Buyer: Ramon F. Deandrade

Seller: Tammy R. Habacker

Date: 02/27/24

MONTAGUE

4 Depot St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Cody J. Celino

Seller: Angela D. Varilly

Date: 02/29/24

12 Montague St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Varilly

Seller: Pamala J. Reipold

Date: 02/29/24

NEW SALEM

21 Old County Road

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $131,500

Buyer: Daniel T. Leaders

Seller: William F. Leanders

Date: 02/28/24

NORTHFIELD

Fisher Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $120,900

Buyer: Ramona M. Pinto

Seller: Valerie A. Duvall

Date: 02/22/24

15 South Mountain Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Gary M. Weber

Seller: Cynthia J. Harrington

Date: 02/23/24

ORANGE

27 Chaste St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jacobo Delacruz

Seller: Vrmtg Asset TR

Date: 02/26/24

49 Cherry St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Matthew V. Buscaenra

Seller: Kenneth M. Capasso

Date: 02/23/24

20 Fieldstone Dr.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jessica Schavrien

Seller: Christie Goodwin

Date: 02/20/24

23 Stone Valley Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $162,800

Buyer: Pennymac Loan Services LLC

Seller: Judith M. Gancorz

Date: 02/26/24

15 West Myrtle St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Deysi V. Barahona

Seller: Gleison Rocha

Date: 02/27/24

94 West Orange Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: David J. Murphy

Seller: Murphy, David J., (Estate)

Date: 02/23/24

ROWE

16 Hazelton Road

Rowe, MA 01367

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Matthew Brown

Seller: Richard K. Quinn

Date: 02/21/24

SHUTESBURY

74 Lake Dr.

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Timothy A. Pickering

Seller: Maryjane Trubulski

Date: 02/28/24

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

206 Colemore St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Randy Wessels

Seller: Darlene A. Sandstrom

Date: 02/29/24

73 Edward St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $377,000

Buyer: Brandon Montalvo

Seller: Payden Yates

Date: 02/22/24

94 Harvey Johnson Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Gregg Dipietrantonio

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 02/23/24

19 Lancaster Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Andrew Armstrong

Seller: David E. Kozel

Date: 02/21/24

111 Reed St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Emily Ashe

Seller: Joseph R. Moore

Date: 02/21/24

17 Rowley St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: William Rivera

Seller: David B. Donoghue

Date: 02/20/24

925 Shoemaker Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Nicholas W. Turnberg

Seller: Michael S. Lynch RET

Date: 02/26/24

164 Tobacco Farm Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Latina A. Devaughn

Seller: David B. Dussault

Date: 02/21/24

174 Tobacco Farm Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $499,900

Buyer: Russell Oneill

Seller: Michael J. Breault

Date: 02/29/24

194 Tobacco Farm Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $459,900

Buyer: Isidro Acosta

Seller: Ward, Gregory Lee, (Estate)

Date: 02/20/24

CHESTER

10 William St.

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank

Seller: Eugene B. Watters

Date: 02/05/24

CHICOPEE

20 Alvord Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Logan M. Lacroix

Seller: Alycar Investments LLC

Date: 02/29/24

46 Bromont St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Jennifer T. Labonte

Seller: DGL Properties LLC

Date: 02/28/24

63 Clarendon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Nathaniel E. Martinez

Seller: Eduardo Zayas

Date: 02/29/24

37 Erline St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 02/23/24

23 Fitzpatrick Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Julian Arias

Seller: George A. Croteau

Date: 02/29/24

120 Gill St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Jose A. Diaz

Seller: Suzanne L. Krause

Date: 02/28/24

10 Harding St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $396,000

Buyer: Aneudi J. Ortiz

Seller: DCL General Construction LLC

Date: 02/29/24

69 Lafayette St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Irene T. Rollings

Seller: Anne M. Labrecque

Date: 02/28/24

86 Lapa Farm Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $386,000

Buyer: Alexander Richi

Seller: Robert Desroches

Date: 02/29/24

6 Leo Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $173,000

Buyer: William J. Rokowski

Seller: Zakowski Jr., Leo F., (Estate)

Date: 02/29/24

505 McKinstry Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Connor D. Presz

Seller: Roman Tryba

Date: 02/20/24

27 Moreau Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Joshua Croake

Seller: Matthew Dunn

Date: 02/28/24

58 Rzasa Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Dominik R. Bieniasz

Seller: Nancy A. Coughlin

Date: 02/26/24

104 Stedman St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $286,500

Buyer: Amer Alalean

Seller: Dean M. Fay

Date: 02/22/24

40 Sunnymeade Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 02/29/24

24 White Birch Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Timothy J. Kulig

Seller: Henry P. Roux

Date: 02/29/24

18 Wildermere St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $284,700

Buyer: Artur Tkachenko

Seller: Manchester Ent. LLC

Date: 02/29/24

189 Wilson Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Gilberto R. Cruz

Seller: Aneudi J. Ortiz

Date: 02/29/24

209 Woodcrest Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Ali M. Mourad

Seller: LSF11 Master Part TR

Date: 02/27/24

EAST LONGMEADOW

239 Braeburn Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Hong Nguyen

Seller: Christine A. Martin

Date: 02/26/24

325 Kibbe Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: John McCullough

Seller: Rinaldi, James A., (Estate)

Date: 02/22/24

228 Pleasant St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Angel L. Agront

Seller: Barbara J. Nutbrown

Date: 02/21/24

88 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Abigail Caple

Seller: Patrick Ayres

Date: 02/20/24

16 Shawmut St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Liam R. O’Donnell

Seller: Karen M. Schmidt

Date: 02/23/24

HAMPDEN

102 Baldwin Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Matthew Catjakis

Seller: Lumturi RT

Date: 02/28/24

66 Forest Hill Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Yabela RT

Seller: Bienvenue, Camille C., (Estate)

Date: 02/23/24

34 Mountainview Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Devin Hoagland

Seller: Robert G. White

Date: 02/28/24

129 Somers Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Paul M. McKenna

Seller: Susan Arce-Beaver

Date: 02/05/24

HOLLAND

38 Lake Shore Dr.

Holland, MA 01081

Amount: $677,000

Buyer: Roy St Andre

Seller: Michael A. Benedetto

Date: 02/23/24

HOLYOKE

Anniversary Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: 0 Anniversary Road LLC

Seller: Telahc Properties LP

Date: 02/26/24

340 Appleton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Mango Group LLC

Seller: 340 Appleton LLC

Date: 02/21/24

16 Arden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $337,900

Buyer: Kathy J. Labombard

Seller: Patricia L. Matthews

Date: 02/28/24

75 Brook St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Calvin Stotz

Seller: Debra Bombard

Date: 02/29/24

17 Clayton Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Brian Johnson

Seller: Rene M. Barkyoumb

Date: 02/28/24

606 County Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Ellen Little

Seller: Bryce G. Menninga

Date: 02/23/24

820 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: ER Energy LLC

Seller: OM Holyoke Real Estate LLC

Date: 02/27/24

48-50 Holy Family Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $30,000,000

Buyer: Devonshire Owner LLC

Seller: Holy Ventures LLC

Date: 02/22/24

82 Knollwood Circle

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $347,500

Buyer: Cody A. Ross

Seller: Corbin H. Chicoine

Date: 02/29/24

28-30 Longwood Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: George Papulis

Seller: Shane M. Ezyk

Date: 02/28/24

71-73 Longwood Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Julio Fernandez

Seller: Sullivan, Karen M., (Estate)

Date: 02/20/24

1244 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Nicolas Feliciano

Seller: Justin Tomasini

Date: 02/23/24

100 Nonotuck St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Hurley

Seller: Gregory K. Hurley

Date: 02/23/24

280-282 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Frederic R. Beddall

Seller: Jordan Doucette

Date: 02/20/24

LONGMEADOW

18 Barbara Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $240,418

Buyer: Maria O. Perales

Seller: Samantha Fenska

Date: 02/21/24

157 Captain Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $477,000

Buyer: Diego V. Calle

Seller: Craig A. Super

Date: 02/28/24

83 Longfellow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $412,295

Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Seller: Christina A. Knybel

Date: 02/05/24

195 Meadowbrook Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Chris J. Dobbins

Seller: Stephen B. Shelasky

Date: 02/29/24

191 Nevins Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Douglas J. Bixby

Seller: William J. Kaplita

Date: 02/26/24

80 Roseland Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Jonathan L. Dent

Seller: Anthony Rubio

Date: 02/26/24

94 Westwood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Anne R. Most

Seller: Frank T. Lucchesi

Date: 02/05/24

186 Williams St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $397,000

Buyer: Amanda May

Seller: Katrina Martin

Date: 02/20/24

109 Williston Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $660,000

Buyer: Jatin J. Patel

Seller: John P. Ward

Date: 02/28/24

49 Wimbleton Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Yeslin B. Gonzalez

Seller: Sheehan, Catherine M., (Estate)

Date: 02/21/24

LUDLOW

17 Arnold St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Edward R. Perlak

Seller: Lisa A. Chaves

Date: 02/27/24

Athol St., Lot 11B2

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)

Date: 02/21/24

Athol St., Lot 43

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)

Date: 02/21/24

Athol St., Lot 43A

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)

Date: 02/21/24

Athol St., Lot 44

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)

Date: 02/21/24

Athol St., Lot 45

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)

Date: 02/21/24

48 Baker St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $131,000

Buyer: Dreambighomes LLC

Seller: Maureen A. Buccacio

Date: 02/29/24

60 Blanchard Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Tiago B. Martins

Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC

Date: 02/28/24

18 Butler St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $369,000

Buyer: Trisha L. Arsenault

Seller: Blanco Realty LLC

Date: 02/28/24

1634 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $165,500

Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC

Seller: Brain T. Gaudreau

Date: 02/21/24

329 Holyoke St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)

Date: 02/21/24

30 Lillian St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Michael Bettencourt

Seller: AEM Property Investment LLC

Date: 02/22/24

1385 Lyon St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Amanda Mcclure

Seller: 1385 Lyon Street RT

Date: 02/23/24

63 Margaret Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $281,500

Buyer: Nicholas R. Fales

Seller: Richard S. Fales

Date: 02/20/24

441 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Brandon M. Underwood

Seller: Stephen M. Nareau

Date: 02/27/24

32 Warsaw Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Cherie A. Ptaszkiewicz

Seller: Rogerio B. Costa

Date: 02/23/24

MONSON

139 Stafford Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $327,500

Buyer: Jeffrey Peristere

Seller: John M. Wilson

Date: 02/20/24

12 Upper Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $649,900

Buyer: Frank W. Kochanowski

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 02/22/24

PALMER

46 Glenn St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $301,000

Buyer: Frank C. Didomenico

Seller: Elaine T. Rice TR

Date: 02/29/24

3182-3184 High St.

Palmer, MA 01009

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Carlson Abel

Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC

Date: 02/22/24

4425 High St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $211,300

Buyer: Allyson Strahan

Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Date: 02/29/24

3205 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: B. & B. Realty Partners LLC

Seller: Abaigeal M. Duda

Date: 02/05/24

1512 North Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Nsroma Multi Buses Corp.

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 02/27/24

209 Old Warren Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: William O’Toole

Seller: David M. Ingram

Date: 02/05/24

126 State St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $241,000

Buyer: Tommy Leigh RET

Seller: Roman, Judith A., (Estate)

Date: 02/29/24

SPRINGFIELD

31 Alice St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Stephanie O. Rodriguez

Seller: Dexter Williams

Date: 02/27/24

14 Aster St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Post Investment LLC

Seller: Solo7 Capital & Consulting LLC

Date: 02/23/24

Balis St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: United We Care LLC

Seller: Roy FT

Date: 02/22/24

126 Benton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Giovanni Crespo

Seller: Rodman Capital Group LLC

Date: 02/29/24

29 Berbay Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Olmstead Realty LLC

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 02/20/24

270 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Qian Z. Li

Seller: Wei Q. Ni

Date: 02/29/24

40 Bissell St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Hassan Thomas

Seller: Paul L. Gauthier

Date: 02/28/24

174 Bloomfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Juan C. Reynoso

Seller: 174 Bloomfield Street RT

Date: 02/26/24

17-19 Braddock St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $323,000

Buyer: Peter M. Mungara

Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC

Date: 02/27/24

29 Bruce St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Jerry B. Gonzalez

Seller: Steven Dunn

Date: 02/27/24

18 Brunswick St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $201,000

Buyer: Hualiang Zhou

Seller: Mclp Asset Co. Inc.

Date: 02/27/24

89 Carroll St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Sybel Gonzalez

Seller: Fiorini Sr., John Donald (Estate)

Date: 02/29/24

126 Caseland St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Christos Notidis

Seller: Loleta Collins

Date: 02/23/24

309 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Independent Housing I Inc.

Seller: Springfield Housing Authority

Date: 02/26/24

520-526 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Aliza Abid

Seller: Gonzalez, Pedro M., (Estate)

Date: 02/23/24

91 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Olmsted Realty LLC

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 02/20/24

53 Clifton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Rodney Eltinor

Seller: Springfield Ventures RT

Date: 02/28/24

68 Crestmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $146,000

Buyer: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Seller: Johnson, Marnie-Faye, (Estate)

Date: 02/27/24

93 Crestmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Jonathan Stone

Seller: Carolyn A. Curpenski

Date: 02/27/24

72 Darling St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: William A. Chapman

Seller: Michael G. Kijek

Date: 02/26/24

21-27 Decker Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $439,000

Buyer: Cherlie Magny-Normilus

Seller: Hat Trick Properties LLC

Date: 02/28/24

100 Derryfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Pennymac Loan Services LLC

Seller: Kendall J. Brea

Date: 02/21/24

109 Dewitt St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: James L. Omahoney

Seller: Anthony J. Zalowski

Date: 02/28/24

98 Drexel St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Gilberto J. Sotolongo

Seller: Luis E. Dominguez

Date: 02/29/24

88-90 Edgewood St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Hunter Property Group LLC

Seller: Omar Abeed

Date: 02/29/24

103 Euclid Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Newlife LLC

Seller: Thuy T. Tran

Date: 02/27/24

16 Fordham St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC

Seller: Mary A. Figueroa Torres

Date: 02/23/24

396 Grayson Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Cottages By Lorraine LLC

Seller: Andrew M. Croteau

Date: 02/22/24

86 Gresham St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Margaret Vanderburgh

Seller: Mae O. Bell

Date: 02/29/24

177 Hartford Ter.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Keila Santiago

Seller: Daniel A. Richton

Date: 02/29/24

66 Hermitage Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Zachary Larabee

Seller: John P. Ryan

Date: 02/23/24

49 Hillmont St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: P. & R. Investments LLC

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 02/29/24

30 Hood St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Virgen Santa

Seller: Matadormus LLC

Date: 02/27/24

31 Kerry Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: James A. Bunch

Seller: Thomas M. Slavin

Date: 02/28/24

70 Kirk Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Mariapamela Caldas

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Date: 02/26/24

66 Lancaster St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $352,000

Buyer: Maya N. McCann

Seller: Better Builders Construction LLC

Date: 02/26/24

60 Malibu Dr.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Sandra I. De La Cruz

Seller: Carmen R. Palma

Date: 02/26/24

55 Mandalay Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $181,000

Buyer: Prestigious One LLC

Seller: Marie J. Bates

Date: 02/29/24

77 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: SFMG Capital LLC

Seller: Develop Springfield Corp.

Date: 02/22/24

83 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: SFMG Capital LLC

Seller: Develop Springfield Corp.

Date: 02/22/24

63 Margerie St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Michael Simmonds

Seller: MCLP ASSET CO. Inc.

Date: 02/21/24

146-148 Marion St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $449,000

Buyer: Elizabeth W. Wanjigi

Seller: Advanced Aesthetics Medical

Date: 02/21/24

18 Mark St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $267,500

Buyer: Rachel Jansen

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Date: 02/21/24

68-70 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Kelnate Realty LLC

Seller: AJN Rentals LLC

Date: 02/23/24

25 Mayflower Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Karen Paris

Seller: Joanne M. Denver

Date: 02/26/24

57-59 Michigan St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Mert Gunaydin

Seller: Annie Salem

Date: 02/05/24

79 Monmouth St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $136,500

Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC

Seller: David J. Hartman

Date: 02/29/24

123-125 Moxon St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Ivan M. Valdez

Seller: G. A. Irizarry-Marrero

Date: 02/29/24

281 Newton Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $206,500

Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC

Seller: Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Date: 02/29/24

63 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Neysha M. Marrero

Seller: Yadira Santiago

Date: 02/20/24

60 Rencelau St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Sandra M. Pallotta

Date: 02/22/24

32-34 Rittenhouse Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Julio M. Santana

Seller: Keishla M. Diaz-Olavarria

Date: 02/20/24

10 Rollins St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Adianez Lopez-Andujar

Seller: Roberto Rivera-Negron

Date: 02/23/24

37 Stanhope Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Diana I. Garcia

Seller: Calvin F. Owens

Date: 02/29/24

1522 State St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: United We Care LLC

Seller: Roy FT

Date: 02/22/24

234-236 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Sfmg Capital LLC

Seller: DevelopSpringfield Corp.

Date: 02/22/24

161 Verge St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Elliot M. Lehane

Seller: Lorraine L. Gazda

Date: 02/05/24

200 Whittum Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Shayna J. Sullivan

Seller: Mary K. Flaherty

Date: 02/21/24

114 William St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $407,000

Buyer: Christopher Flores

Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC

Date: 02/23/24

96 Willowbrook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Michael Cahill

Seller: James A. Glover

Date: 02/29/24

1275 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Lavotto Group LLC

Seller: Alexis Martinez

Date: 02/29/24

SOUTHWICK

59 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $1,475,000

Buyer: Catic Exchange LLC

Seller: Papyrus Equities LLC

Date: 02/29/24

23 Congamond Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $221,000

Buyer: Rene L. Crete

Seller: David Humphrey

Date: 02/21/24

4 Crystal Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Steven R. Manning

Seller: Timothy A. Barry

Date: 02/27/24

16 Crystal Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $435,100

Buyer: Timothy Fratini

Seller: Daniel L. Garrity

Date: 02/22/24

183 Feeding Hills Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $121,755

Buyer: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC

Seller: Orcutt, Constance, (Estate)

Date: 02/28/24

3 Gargon Ter.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Christopher Bedard

Seller: Jeremy P. Fisher

Date: 02/26/24

11 John Mason Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $475,100

Buyer: Magdalena Czerkawska

Seller: James McInerney

Date: 02/22/24

26 Noble Steed Xing

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Hailey E. Charpentier

Seller: Giberson Construction Inc.

Date: 02/23/24

Silvergrass Lane, Lot 13

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC

Date: 02/23/24

279 South Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Viktor Moshkovskiy

Seller: Patricia J. Schmidt LT

Date: 02/20/24

36 South Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Matthew T. Seklecki

Seller: Erik Roberts

Date: 02/21/24

WEST SPRINGFIELD

57 Burford Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Michael Laguerre

Seller: Shaji S. Almstoo

Date: 02/29/24

511-R Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $473,000

Buyer: Lilliya G. Salem

Seller: Pavel Panasyuk

Date: 02/21/24

533 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $473,000

Buyer: Lilliya G. Salem

Seller: Pavel Panasyuk

Date: 02/21/24

116 Greystone Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Stephanie Dusza

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Date: 02/29/24

61 Homestead Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $353,000

Buyer: Victoria L. Colpas

Seller: Ashleigh Chrusciel

Date: 02/29/24

61 Larchwood St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Kai Devlin

Seller: Carocci, Claire E., (Estate)

Date: 02/26/24

79 Massasoit Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Ilyas Koc

Seller: Melan Gurung

Date: 02/26/24

51 Spring St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Philip O. Champigny

Seller: Mohanad Jumaah

Date: 02/26/24

77 Wilder Ter.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Toby L. Daniels

Seller: Larkspur LLC

Date: 02/23/24

WESTFIELD

80 Alexander Place

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Michael W. Farrell

Seller: Jeffrey P. Grabiec

Date: 02/21/24

66 Barbara St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: William M. Lamirande

Seller: William M. Lamirande

Date: 02/23/24

62 Bayberry Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Milan P. Peich

Seller: Thomas D. Pirnie

Date: 02/20/24

2 Big Wood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $466,000

Buyer: Nadezhda S. Tsvor

Seller: Jan I. Dickinson

Date: 02/23/24

4 Birch Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Cora Knurek-Hogan

Seller: Kvitek, Ricky David, (Estate)

Date: 02/20/24

98 Dartmouth St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: John Marcyoniak

Seller: Krystal S. Guilmette

Date: 02/27/24

312 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $293,500

Buyer: Nicholas M. Roy

Seller: Alexandra Whiting

Date: 02/29/24

25 Ellsworth St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $216,667

Buyer: Tim A. Balser

Seller: James Garcia

Date: 02/22/24

289 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $268,851

Buyer: Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Seller: Jason M. Donnachie

Date: 02/05/24

15 Jeremy Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Michael P. Grise

Seller: Christopher R. Manfredi

Date: 02/29/24

140 Meadow St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $392,000

Buyer: Peace I. Ovabor

Seller: Vantage Home Buyers LLC

Date: 02/05/24

99 Mountain View St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $318,500

Buyer: Sarah A. Welch

Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Date: 02/23/24

38 Park Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Veniamin Shovgan

Seller: Brian R. Knowlton

Date: 02/23/24

23 Pearl St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $302,500

Buyer: Barbara J. Nutbrown

Seller: Krista D. Chechile

Date: 02/21/24

21 Summer St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Summerset II LLC

Seller: John P. Morizio

Date: 02/28/24

WILBRAHAM

310 3 Rivers Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Xiaotian Zhang

Seller: Danyun Huang

Date: 02/29/24

33 Delmor Ave.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Brian Fortier

Seller: Matthew Enzor

Date: 02/28/24

104 Sandalwood Dr., Lot 104

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $634,935

Buyer: Thomas K. Brown

Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC

Date: 02/29/24

675 Tinkham Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $433,088

Buyer: Blanco Realty LLC

Seller: Christopher Anciello

Date: 02/29/24

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

42 Hills Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $589,000

Buyer: Joanna Carber

Seller: Snoeyenbos FT

Date: 02/28/24

111 Logtown Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Amherst Community Land Trust Inc.

Seller: Maly Mao

Date: 02/23/24

BELCHERTOWN

North St., Lot 1A

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Richard G. Prager

Seller: Hilary Whitlock

Date: 02/29/24

EASTHAMPTON

15 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Kyle D. Cross

Seller: Keely S. Sexton

Date: 02/23/24

25 Golden Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Evergrain Orchard LLC

Seller: Diane J. Miller

Date: 02/20/24

21 Pepin Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Holland

Seller: Jaime M. Rogers

Date: 02/20/24

GRANBY

4 Deerbrook Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Wood FT

Seller: John J. Curley RET

Date: 02/20/24

12 Truby St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $129,250

Buyer: Leo E. Fugler

Seller: Kumiega, Christine M., (Estate)

Date: 02/23/24

12 Truby St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $129,250

Buyer: Leo E. Fugler

Seller: Walter A. Kumiega

Date: 02/23/24

NORTHAMPTON

469 Audubon Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $699,000

Buyer: Rachel S. Piscette

Seller: Frederick J. MacInnis TR

Date: 02/27/24

239 Bridge St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $522,000

Buyer: Deborah Keisch

Seller: Gordon M. Meadows

Date: 02/29/24

236 Grove St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Thea Paneth

Seller: Kelly A. Gallagher

Date: 02/29/24

21 North Maple St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $787,000

Buyer: Robert M. McKittrick

Seller: Roger P. Clark

Date: 02/29/24

54 Pilgrim Dr.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $697,025

Buyer: David Bond

Seller: Barbara J. Ryan LT

Date: 02/22/24

39 Ridge View Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: 21st Century Green Home Inc.

Seller: James Bachand

Date: 02/29/24

PELHAM

378 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Julie Gimbrone

Seller: Isa Wang

Date: 02/20/24

49 Enfield Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $438,000

Buyer: Bank Of America

Seller: Joan R. Hart

Date: 02/28/24

SOUTH HADLEY

Bombardier St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Mary G. Biastoff

Seller: Kathleen A. Duffy-Silcott

Date: 02/27/24

4 Douglas Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Mary G. Biastoff

Seller: Kathleen A. Duffy-Silcott

Date: 02/27/24

49 Fairview St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: David B. Grey

Seller: Charlebois, John A., (Estate)

Date: 02/29/24

1 Hollywood St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Thala Rivers

Seller: Baker, Janet M., (Estate)

Date: 02/29/24

27 Hollywood St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $316,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Jacobs

Seller: Robert K. Desgres

Date: 02/20/24

150 Lyman St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Ml Sale Holdings Inc.

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 02/28/24

28 Maple St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Joshua Breault

Seller: Corrine Lavalle

Date: 02/22/24

81 River Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $386,000

Buyer: Joshua D. Sanford

Seller: Carol Dineen

Date: 02/20/24

SOUTHAMPTON

116 County Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $416,300

Buyer: Cyris R. Copen

Seller: Wiliams, Marcia B., (Estate)

Date: 02/23/24

WARE

56 Old Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Todd A. Blais

Seller: Toni J. Stewart

Date: 02/26/24

11 Old Would Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $634,600

Buyer: Mark Dore

Seller: Evergreen Design Build Inc.

Date: 02/29/24

39 South St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: R&L Property Invest LLC

Seller: David Guerra

Date: 02/22/24

80 West Main St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Ian J. Merry

Seller: Ronald W. Gresty

Date: 02/26/24

WESTHAMPTON

89 Northwest Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $329,000

Buyer: Garrett Tenczar

Seller: Hayden, Richard J., (Estate)

Date: 02/20/24

WILLIAMSBURG

8 Petticoat Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $216,000

Buyer: Alicia M. Smith

Seller: Smith FT

Date: 02/28/24

WORTHINGTON

226 Huntington Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Mark Nielsen

Seller: Leon W. Horning

Date: 02/21/24