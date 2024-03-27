Real Estate Transactions
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
228 Plainfield Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Serena Bouvier
Seller: Fidelis Bridge Loan V
Date: 02/28/24
BUCKLAND
200 Lower St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: 1900 Capital TII
Seller: Daniel Hyytinen
Date: 02/20/24
ERVING
3 Central St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Elise Edward
Seller: Ala J. Escott
Date: 02/23/24
48 River Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $359,000
Buyer: Michael J. Winn
Seller: Daniel M. Majewski
Date: 02/26/24
GREENFIELD
633 Bernardston Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $599,000
Buyer: Nancy Conner
Seller: Eds Enterprises LLC
Date: 02/22/24
81-83 Hope St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: House Hack Helpers LLC
Seller: Kevin J. Cummings
Date: 02/23/24
171 Leyden Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Matthew Saba
Seller: Mark S. Richardson
Date: 02/29/24
MONROE
9-A Main Road
Monroe, MA 01247
Amount: $216,200
Buyer: Ramon F. Deandrade
Seller: Tammy R. Habacker
Date: 02/27/24
MONTAGUE
4 Depot St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Cody J. Celino
Seller: Angela D. Varilly
Date: 02/29/24
12 Montague St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Varilly
Seller: Pamala J. Reipold
Date: 02/29/24
NEW SALEM
21 Old County Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $131,500
Buyer: Daniel T. Leaders
Seller: William F. Leanders
Date: 02/28/24
NORTHFIELD
Fisher Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $120,900
Buyer: Ramona M. Pinto
Seller: Valerie A. Duvall
Date: 02/22/24
15 South Mountain Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Gary M. Weber
Seller: Cynthia J. Harrington
Date: 02/23/24
ORANGE
27 Chaste St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jacobo Delacruz
Seller: Vrmtg Asset TR
Date: 02/26/24
49 Cherry St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Matthew V. Buscaenra
Seller: Kenneth M. Capasso
Date: 02/23/24
20 Fieldstone Dr.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jessica Schavrien
Seller: Christie Goodwin
Date: 02/20/24
23 Stone Valley Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $162,800
Buyer: Pennymac Loan Services LLC
Seller: Judith M. Gancorz
Date: 02/26/24
15 West Myrtle St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Deysi V. Barahona
Seller: Gleison Rocha
Date: 02/27/24
94 West Orange Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: David J. Murphy
Seller: Murphy, David J., (Estate)
Date: 02/23/24
ROWE
16 Hazelton Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Matthew Brown
Seller: Richard K. Quinn
Date: 02/21/24
SHUTESBURY
74 Lake Dr.
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Timothy A. Pickering
Seller: Maryjane Trubulski
Date: 02/28/24
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
206 Colemore St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Randy Wessels
Seller: Darlene A. Sandstrom
Date: 02/29/24
73 Edward St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $377,000
Buyer: Brandon Montalvo
Seller: Payden Yates
Date: 02/22/24
94 Harvey Johnson Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Gregg Dipietrantonio
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 02/23/24
19 Lancaster Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Andrew Armstrong
Seller: David E. Kozel
Date: 02/21/24
111 Reed St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Emily Ashe
Seller: Joseph R. Moore
Date: 02/21/24
17 Rowley St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: William Rivera
Seller: David B. Donoghue
Date: 02/20/24
925 Shoemaker Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Nicholas W. Turnberg
Seller: Michael S. Lynch RET
Date: 02/26/24
164 Tobacco Farm Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Latina A. Devaughn
Seller: David B. Dussault
Date: 02/21/24
174 Tobacco Farm Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $499,900
Buyer: Russell Oneill
Seller: Michael J. Breault
Date: 02/29/24
194 Tobacco Farm Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $459,900
Buyer: Isidro Acosta
Seller: Ward, Gregory Lee, (Estate)
Date: 02/20/24
CHESTER
10 William St.
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank
Seller: Eugene B. Watters
Date: 02/05/24
CHICOPEE
20 Alvord Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Logan M. Lacroix
Seller: Alycar Investments LLC
Date: 02/29/24
46 Bromont St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Jennifer T. Labonte
Seller: DGL Properties LLC
Date: 02/28/24
63 Clarendon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Nathaniel E. Martinez
Seller: Eduardo Zayas
Date: 02/29/24
37 Erline St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 02/23/24
23 Fitzpatrick Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Julian Arias
Seller: George A. Croteau
Date: 02/29/24
120 Gill St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Jose A. Diaz
Seller: Suzanne L. Krause
Date: 02/28/24
10 Harding St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $396,000
Buyer: Aneudi J. Ortiz
Seller: DCL General Construction LLC
Date: 02/29/24
69 Lafayette St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Irene T. Rollings
Seller: Anne M. Labrecque
Date: 02/28/24
86 Lapa Farm Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $386,000
Buyer: Alexander Richi
Seller: Robert Desroches
Date: 02/29/24
6 Leo Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $173,000
Buyer: William J. Rokowski
Seller: Zakowski Jr., Leo F., (Estate)
Date: 02/29/24
505 McKinstry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Connor D. Presz
Seller: Roman Tryba
Date: 02/20/24
27 Moreau Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Joshua Croake
Seller: Matthew Dunn
Date: 02/28/24
58 Rzasa Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Dominik R. Bieniasz
Seller: Nancy A. Coughlin
Date: 02/26/24
104 Stedman St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $286,500
Buyer: Amer Alalean
Seller: Dean M. Fay
Date: 02/22/24
40 Sunnymeade Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 02/29/24
24 White Birch Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Timothy J. Kulig
Seller: Henry P. Roux
Date: 02/29/24
18 Wildermere St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $284,700
Buyer: Artur Tkachenko
Seller: Manchester Ent. LLC
Date: 02/29/24
189 Wilson Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Gilberto R. Cruz
Seller: Aneudi J. Ortiz
Date: 02/29/24
209 Woodcrest Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Ali M. Mourad
Seller: LSF11 Master Part TR
Date: 02/27/24
EAST LONGMEADOW
239 Braeburn Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Hong Nguyen
Seller: Christine A. Martin
Date: 02/26/24
325 Kibbe Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: John McCullough
Seller: Rinaldi, James A., (Estate)
Date: 02/22/24
228 Pleasant St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Angel L. Agront
Seller: Barbara J. Nutbrown
Date: 02/21/24
88 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Abigail Caple
Seller: Patrick Ayres
Date: 02/20/24
16 Shawmut St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Liam R. O’Donnell
Seller: Karen M. Schmidt
Date: 02/23/24
HAMPDEN
102 Baldwin Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Matthew Catjakis
Seller: Lumturi RT
Date: 02/28/24
66 Forest Hill Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Yabela RT
Seller: Bienvenue, Camille C., (Estate)
Date: 02/23/24
34 Mountainview Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Devin Hoagland
Seller: Robert G. White
Date: 02/28/24
129 Somers Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Paul M. McKenna
Seller: Susan Arce-Beaver
Date: 02/05/24
HOLLAND
38 Lake Shore Dr.
Holland, MA 01081
Amount: $677,000
Buyer: Roy St Andre
Seller: Michael A. Benedetto
Date: 02/23/24
HOLYOKE
Anniversary Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: 0 Anniversary Road LLC
Seller: Telahc Properties LP
Date: 02/26/24
340 Appleton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Mango Group LLC
Seller: 340 Appleton LLC
Date: 02/21/24
16 Arden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $337,900
Buyer: Kathy J. Labombard
Seller: Patricia L. Matthews
Date: 02/28/24
75 Brook St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Calvin Stotz
Seller: Debra Bombard
Date: 02/29/24
17 Clayton Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Brian Johnson
Seller: Rene M. Barkyoumb
Date: 02/28/24
606 County Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Ellen Little
Seller: Bryce G. Menninga
Date: 02/23/24
820 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: ER Energy LLC
Seller: OM Holyoke Real Estate LLC
Date: 02/27/24
48-50 Holy Family Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $30,000,000
Buyer: Devonshire Owner LLC
Seller: Holy Ventures LLC
Date: 02/22/24
82 Knollwood Circle
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $347,500
Buyer: Cody A. Ross
Seller: Corbin H. Chicoine
Date: 02/29/24
28-30 Longwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: George Papulis
Seller: Shane M. Ezyk
Date: 02/28/24
71-73 Longwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Julio Fernandez
Seller: Sullivan, Karen M., (Estate)
Date: 02/20/24
1244 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Nicolas Feliciano
Seller: Justin Tomasini
Date: 02/23/24
100 Nonotuck St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Hurley
Seller: Gregory K. Hurley
Date: 02/23/24
280-282 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Frederic R. Beddall
Seller: Jordan Doucette
Date: 02/20/24
LONGMEADOW
18 Barbara Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $240,418
Buyer: Maria O. Perales
Seller: Samantha Fenska
Date: 02/21/24
157 Captain Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $477,000
Buyer: Diego V. Calle
Seller: Craig A. Super
Date: 02/28/24
83 Longfellow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $412,295
Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Seller: Christina A. Knybel
Date: 02/05/24
195 Meadowbrook Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Chris J. Dobbins
Seller: Stephen B. Shelasky
Date: 02/29/24
191 Nevins Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Douglas J. Bixby
Seller: William J. Kaplita
Date: 02/26/24
80 Roseland Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Jonathan L. Dent
Seller: Anthony Rubio
Date: 02/26/24
94 Westwood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Anne R. Most
Seller: Frank T. Lucchesi
Date: 02/05/24
186 Williams St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $397,000
Buyer: Amanda May
Seller: Katrina Martin
Date: 02/20/24
109 Williston Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $660,000
Buyer: Jatin J. Patel
Seller: John P. Ward
Date: 02/28/24
49 Wimbleton Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Yeslin B. Gonzalez
Seller: Sheehan, Catherine M., (Estate)
Date: 02/21/24
LUDLOW
17 Arnold St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Edward R. Perlak
Seller: Lisa A. Chaves
Date: 02/27/24
Athol St., Lot 11B2
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)
Date: 02/21/24
Athol St., Lot 43
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)
Date: 02/21/24
Athol St., Lot 43A
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)
Date: 02/21/24
Athol St., Lot 44
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)
Date: 02/21/24
Athol St., Lot 45
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)
Date: 02/21/24
48 Baker St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $131,000
Buyer: Dreambighomes LLC
Seller: Maureen A. Buccacio
Date: 02/29/24
60 Blanchard Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Tiago B. Martins
Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC
Date: 02/28/24
18 Butler St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $369,000
Buyer: Trisha L. Arsenault
Seller: Blanco Realty LLC
Date: 02/28/24
1634 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $165,500
Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC
Seller: Brain T. Gaudreau
Date: 02/21/24
329 Holyoke St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Banas Jr., Joseph, (Estate)
Date: 02/21/24
30 Lillian St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Michael Bettencourt
Seller: AEM Property Investment LLC
Date: 02/22/24
1385 Lyon St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Amanda Mcclure
Seller: 1385 Lyon Street RT
Date: 02/23/24
63 Margaret Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $281,500
Buyer: Nicholas R. Fales
Seller: Richard S. Fales
Date: 02/20/24
441 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Brandon M. Underwood
Seller: Stephen M. Nareau
Date: 02/27/24
32 Warsaw Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Cherie A. Ptaszkiewicz
Seller: Rogerio B. Costa
Date: 02/23/24
MONSON
139 Stafford Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $327,500
Buyer: Jeffrey Peristere
Seller: John M. Wilson
Date: 02/20/24
12 Upper Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $649,900
Buyer: Frank W. Kochanowski
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 02/22/24
PALMER
46 Glenn St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $301,000
Buyer: Frank C. Didomenico
Seller: Elaine T. Rice TR
Date: 02/29/24
3182-3184 High St.
Palmer, MA 01009
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Carlson Abel
Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC
Date: 02/22/24
4425 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $211,300
Buyer: Allyson Strahan
Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Date: 02/29/24
3205 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: B. & B. Realty Partners LLC
Seller: Abaigeal M. Duda
Date: 02/05/24
1512 North Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Nsroma Multi Buses Corp.
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 02/27/24
209 Old Warren Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: William O’Toole
Seller: David M. Ingram
Date: 02/05/24
126 State St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $241,000
Buyer: Tommy Leigh RET
Seller: Roman, Judith A., (Estate)
Date: 02/29/24
SPRINGFIELD
31 Alice St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Stephanie O. Rodriguez
Seller: Dexter Williams
Date: 02/27/24
14 Aster St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Post Investment LLC
Seller: Solo7 Capital & Consulting LLC
Date: 02/23/24
Balis St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: United We Care LLC
Seller: Roy FT
Date: 02/22/24
126 Benton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Giovanni Crespo
Seller: Rodman Capital Group LLC
Date: 02/29/24
29 Berbay Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Olmstead Realty LLC
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 02/20/24
270 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Qian Z. Li
Seller: Wei Q. Ni
Date: 02/29/24
40 Bissell St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Hassan Thomas
Seller: Paul L. Gauthier
Date: 02/28/24
174 Bloomfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Juan C. Reynoso
Seller: 174 Bloomfield Street RT
Date: 02/26/24
17-19 Braddock St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $323,000
Buyer: Peter M. Mungara
Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC
Date: 02/27/24
29 Bruce St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Jerry B. Gonzalez
Seller: Steven Dunn
Date: 02/27/24
18 Brunswick St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $201,000
Buyer: Hualiang Zhou
Seller: Mclp Asset Co. Inc.
Date: 02/27/24
89 Carroll St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Sybel Gonzalez
Seller: Fiorini Sr., John Donald (Estate)
Date: 02/29/24
126 Caseland St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Christos Notidis
Seller: Loleta Collins
Date: 02/23/24
309 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Independent Housing I Inc.
Seller: Springfield Housing Authority
Date: 02/26/24
520-526 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Aliza Abid
Seller: Gonzalez, Pedro M., (Estate)
Date: 02/23/24
91 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Olmsted Realty LLC
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 02/20/24
53 Clifton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Rodney Eltinor
Seller: Springfield Ventures RT
Date: 02/28/24
68 Crestmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $146,000
Buyer: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Seller: Johnson, Marnie-Faye, (Estate)
Date: 02/27/24
93 Crestmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Jonathan Stone
Seller: Carolyn A. Curpenski
Date: 02/27/24
72 Darling St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: William A. Chapman
Seller: Michael G. Kijek
Date: 02/26/24
21-27 Decker Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $439,000
Buyer: Cherlie Magny-Normilus
Seller: Hat Trick Properties LLC
Date: 02/28/24
100 Derryfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Pennymac Loan Services LLC
Seller: Kendall J. Brea
Date: 02/21/24
109 Dewitt St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: James L. Omahoney
Seller: Anthony J. Zalowski
Date: 02/28/24
98 Drexel St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Gilberto J. Sotolongo
Seller: Luis E. Dominguez
Date: 02/29/24
88-90 Edgewood St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Hunter Property Group LLC
Seller: Omar Abeed
Date: 02/29/24
103 Euclid Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Newlife LLC
Seller: Thuy T. Tran
Date: 02/27/24
16 Fordham St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC
Seller: Mary A. Figueroa Torres
Date: 02/23/24
396 Grayson Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Cottages By Lorraine LLC
Seller: Andrew M. Croteau
Date: 02/22/24
86 Gresham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Margaret Vanderburgh
Seller: Mae O. Bell
Date: 02/29/24
177 Hartford Ter.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Keila Santiago
Seller: Daniel A. Richton
Date: 02/29/24
66 Hermitage Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Zachary Larabee
Seller: John P. Ryan
Date: 02/23/24
49 Hillmont St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: P. & R. Investments LLC
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 02/29/24
30 Hood St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Virgen Santa
Seller: Matadormus LLC
Date: 02/27/24
31 Kerry Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: James A. Bunch
Seller: Thomas M. Slavin
Date: 02/28/24
70 Kirk Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Mariapamela Caldas
Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Date: 02/26/24
66 Lancaster St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $352,000
Buyer: Maya N. McCann
Seller: Better Builders Construction LLC
Date: 02/26/24
60 Malibu Dr.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Sandra I. De La Cruz
Seller: Carmen R. Palma
Date: 02/26/24
55 Mandalay Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Prestigious One LLC
Seller: Marie J. Bates
Date: 02/29/24
77 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: SFMG Capital LLC
Seller: Develop Springfield Corp.
Date: 02/22/24
83 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: SFMG Capital LLC
Seller: Develop Springfield Corp.
Date: 02/22/24
63 Margerie St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Michael Simmonds
Seller: MCLP ASSET CO. Inc.
Date: 02/21/24
146-148 Marion St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $449,000
Buyer: Elizabeth W. Wanjigi
Seller: Advanced Aesthetics Medical
Date: 02/21/24
18 Mark St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $267,500
Buyer: Rachel Jansen
Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Date: 02/21/24
68-70 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kelnate Realty LLC
Seller: AJN Rentals LLC
Date: 02/23/24
25 Mayflower Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Karen Paris
Seller: Joanne M. Denver
Date: 02/26/24
57-59 Michigan St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Mert Gunaydin
Seller: Annie Salem
Date: 02/05/24
79 Monmouth St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $136,500
Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC
Seller: David J. Hartman
Date: 02/29/24
123-125 Moxon St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Ivan M. Valdez
Seller: G. A. Irizarry-Marrero
Date: 02/29/24
281 Newton Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $206,500
Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC
Seller: Freedom Mortgage Corp.
Date: 02/29/24
63 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Neysha M. Marrero
Seller: Yadira Santiago
Date: 02/20/24
60 Rencelau St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Sandra M. Pallotta
Date: 02/22/24
32-34 Rittenhouse Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Julio M. Santana
Seller: Keishla M. Diaz-Olavarria
Date: 02/20/24
10 Rollins St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Adianez Lopez-Andujar
Seller: Roberto Rivera-Negron
Date: 02/23/24
37 Stanhope Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Diana I. Garcia
Seller: Calvin F. Owens
Date: 02/29/24
1522 State St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: United We Care LLC
Seller: Roy FT
Date: 02/22/24
234-236 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Sfmg Capital LLC
Seller: DevelopSpringfield Corp.
Date: 02/22/24
161 Verge St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Elliot M. Lehane
Seller: Lorraine L. Gazda
Date: 02/05/24
200 Whittum Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Shayna J. Sullivan
Seller: Mary K. Flaherty
Date: 02/21/24
114 William St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $407,000
Buyer: Christopher Flores
Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC
Date: 02/23/24
96 Willowbrook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Michael Cahill
Seller: James A. Glover
Date: 02/29/24
1275 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Lavotto Group LLC
Seller: Alexis Martinez
Date: 02/29/24
SOUTHWICK
59 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $1,475,000
Buyer: Catic Exchange LLC
Seller: Papyrus Equities LLC
Date: 02/29/24
23 Congamond Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Rene L. Crete
Seller: David Humphrey
Date: 02/21/24
4 Crystal Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Steven R. Manning
Seller: Timothy A. Barry
Date: 02/27/24
16 Crystal Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $435,100
Buyer: Timothy Fratini
Seller: Daniel L. Garrity
Date: 02/22/24
183 Feeding Hills Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $121,755
Buyer: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC
Seller: Orcutt, Constance, (Estate)
Date: 02/28/24
3 Gargon Ter.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Christopher Bedard
Seller: Jeremy P. Fisher
Date: 02/26/24
11 John Mason Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $475,100
Buyer: Magdalena Czerkawska
Seller: James McInerney
Date: 02/22/24
26 Noble Steed Xing
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Hailey E. Charpentier
Seller: Giberson Construction Inc.
Date: 02/23/24
Silvergrass Lane, Lot 13
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC
Date: 02/23/24
279 South Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Viktor Moshkovskiy
Seller: Patricia J. Schmidt LT
Date: 02/20/24
36 South Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Matthew T. Seklecki
Seller: Erik Roberts
Date: 02/21/24
WEST SPRINGFIELD
57 Burford Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Michael Laguerre
Seller: Shaji S. Almstoo
Date: 02/29/24
511-R Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $473,000
Buyer: Lilliya G. Salem
Seller: Pavel Panasyuk
Date: 02/21/24
533 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $473,000
Buyer: Lilliya G. Salem
Seller: Pavel Panasyuk
Date: 02/21/24
116 Greystone Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Stephanie Dusza
Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Date: 02/29/24
61 Homestead Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: Victoria L. Colpas
Seller: Ashleigh Chrusciel
Date: 02/29/24
61 Larchwood St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Kai Devlin
Seller: Carocci, Claire E., (Estate)
Date: 02/26/24
79 Massasoit Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Ilyas Koc
Seller: Melan Gurung
Date: 02/26/24
51 Spring St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Philip O. Champigny
Seller: Mohanad Jumaah
Date: 02/26/24
77 Wilder Ter.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Toby L. Daniels
Seller: Larkspur LLC
Date: 02/23/24
WESTFIELD
80 Alexander Place
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Michael W. Farrell
Seller: Jeffrey P. Grabiec
Date: 02/21/24
66 Barbara St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: William M. Lamirande
Seller: William M. Lamirande
Date: 02/23/24
62 Bayberry Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Milan P. Peich
Seller: Thomas D. Pirnie
Date: 02/20/24
2 Big Wood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $466,000
Buyer: Nadezhda S. Tsvor
Seller: Jan I. Dickinson
Date: 02/23/24
4 Birch Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Cora Knurek-Hogan
Seller: Kvitek, Ricky David, (Estate)
Date: 02/20/24
98 Dartmouth St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: John Marcyoniak
Seller: Krystal S. Guilmette
Date: 02/27/24
312 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $293,500
Buyer: Nicholas M. Roy
Seller: Alexandra Whiting
Date: 02/29/24
25 Ellsworth St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $216,667
Buyer: Tim A. Balser
Seller: James Garcia
Date: 02/22/24
289 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $268,851
Buyer: Freedom Mortgage Corp.
Seller: Jason M. Donnachie
Date: 02/05/24
15 Jeremy Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Michael P. Grise
Seller: Christopher R. Manfredi
Date: 02/29/24
140 Meadow St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $392,000
Buyer: Peace I. Ovabor
Seller: Vantage Home Buyers LLC
Date: 02/05/24
99 Mountain View St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $318,500
Buyer: Sarah A. Welch
Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Date: 02/23/24
38 Park Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Veniamin Shovgan
Seller: Brian R. Knowlton
Date: 02/23/24
23 Pearl St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $302,500
Buyer: Barbara J. Nutbrown
Seller: Krista D. Chechile
Date: 02/21/24
21 Summer St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Summerset II LLC
Seller: John P. Morizio
Date: 02/28/24
WILBRAHAM
310 3 Rivers Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Xiaotian Zhang
Seller: Danyun Huang
Date: 02/29/24
33 Delmor Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Brian Fortier
Seller: Matthew Enzor
Date: 02/28/24
104 Sandalwood Dr., Lot 104
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $634,935
Buyer: Thomas K. Brown
Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC
Date: 02/29/24
675 Tinkham Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $433,088
Buyer: Blanco Realty LLC
Seller: Christopher Anciello
Date: 02/29/24
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
42 Hills Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $589,000
Buyer: Joanna Carber
Seller: Snoeyenbos FT
Date: 02/28/24
111 Logtown Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Amherst Community Land Trust Inc.
Seller: Maly Mao
Date: 02/23/24
BELCHERTOWN
North St., Lot 1A
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Richard G. Prager
Seller: Hilary Whitlock
Date: 02/29/24
EASTHAMPTON
15 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Kyle D. Cross
Seller: Keely S. Sexton
Date: 02/23/24
25 Golden Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Evergrain Orchard LLC
Seller: Diane J. Miller
Date: 02/20/24
21 Pepin Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Holland
Seller: Jaime M. Rogers
Date: 02/20/24
GRANBY
4 Deerbrook Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Wood FT
Seller: John J. Curley RET
Date: 02/20/24
12 Truby St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $129,250
Buyer: Leo E. Fugler
Seller: Kumiega, Christine M., (Estate)
Date: 02/23/24
12 Truby St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $129,250
Buyer: Leo E. Fugler
Seller: Walter A. Kumiega
Date: 02/23/24
NORTHAMPTON
469 Audubon Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $699,000
Buyer: Rachel S. Piscette
Seller: Frederick J. MacInnis TR
Date: 02/27/24
239 Bridge St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $522,000
Buyer: Deborah Keisch
Seller: Gordon M. Meadows
Date: 02/29/24
236 Grove St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Thea Paneth
Seller: Kelly A. Gallagher
Date: 02/29/24
21 North Maple St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $787,000
Buyer: Robert M. McKittrick
Seller: Roger P. Clark
Date: 02/29/24
54 Pilgrim Dr.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $697,025
Buyer: David Bond
Seller: Barbara J. Ryan LT
Date: 02/22/24
39 Ridge View Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: 21st Century Green Home Inc.
Seller: James Bachand
Date: 02/29/24
PELHAM
378 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Julie Gimbrone
Seller: Isa Wang
Date: 02/20/24
49 Enfield Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $438,000
Buyer: Bank Of America
Seller: Joan R. Hart
Date: 02/28/24
SOUTH HADLEY
Bombardier St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Mary G. Biastoff
Seller: Kathleen A. Duffy-Silcott
Date: 02/27/24
4 Douglas Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Mary G. Biastoff
Seller: Kathleen A. Duffy-Silcott
Date: 02/27/24
49 Fairview St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: David B. Grey
Seller: Charlebois, John A., (Estate)
Date: 02/29/24
1 Hollywood St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Thala Rivers
Seller: Baker, Janet M., (Estate)
Date: 02/29/24
27 Hollywood St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Jacobs
Seller: Robert K. Desgres
Date: 02/20/24
150 Lyman St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Ml Sale Holdings Inc.
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 02/28/24
28 Maple St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Joshua Breault
Seller: Corrine Lavalle
Date: 02/22/24
81 River Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $386,000
Buyer: Joshua D. Sanford
Seller: Carol Dineen
Date: 02/20/24
SOUTHAMPTON
116 County Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $416,300
Buyer: Cyris R. Copen
Seller: Wiliams, Marcia B., (Estate)
Date: 02/23/24
WARE
56 Old Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Todd A. Blais
Seller: Toni J. Stewart
Date: 02/26/24
11 Old Would Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $634,600
Buyer: Mark Dore
Seller: Evergreen Design Build Inc.
Date: 02/29/24
39 South St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: R&L Property Invest LLC
Seller: David Guerra
Date: 02/22/24
80 West Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Ian J. Merry
Seller: Ronald W. Gresty
Date: 02/26/24
WESTHAMPTON
89 Northwest Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $329,000
Buyer: Garrett Tenczar
Seller: Hayden, Richard J., (Estate)
Date: 02/20/24
WILLIAMSBURG
8 Petticoat Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $216,000
Buyer: Alicia M. Smith
Seller: Smith FT
Date: 02/28/24
WORTHINGTON
226 Huntington Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Mark Nielsen
Seller: Leon W. Horning
Date: 02/21/24