Bulkley Richardson, Millbrook Benefits to Present Family and Medical Leave Panel

SPRINGFIELD — On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Bulkley Richardson and Millbrook Benefits will collaborate on a panel to discuss next steps in preparing for Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave.

Mary Jo Kennedy, chair of the Employment Group at Bulkley Richardson, and Peter Miller, managing partner at Millbrook Benefits and Insurance, will discuss how current leave programs fit with PFML benefits, the pros and cons of private plans, applying for an exemption to PFML benefits, and training management on how to avoid legal liability related to new PFML claims.

The event will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Bulkley Richardson’s office at 1500 Main St., Springfield. Register to attend at [email protected].