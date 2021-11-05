Skoler, Abbott & Presser Ranked Among Best Law Firms in Three Practice Areas

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. announced it has been ranked as one of the area’s top law firms in three practice specialties in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms for 2022.

In Springfield, Skoler Abbott was awarded a Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in employment law – management, labor law – management, and litigation – labor and employment.

“This Tier 1 ranking is a testament to the experience and expertise that our attorneys have in these key practice areas,” said Timothy Murphy, an attorney and partner at the firm. “We are proud of this accolade and are committed to continuing to provide employment- and labor-law services of the highest value and quality to management and employers in this region.”

Law firms that are honored on the U.S. News Best Law Firms list are ranked based on a careful evaluation process that includes the collection of evaluations from lawyers and clients, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and other additional information that law firms provide as part of the formal submission process. These data are combined into an overall score for each firm, which is then compared to other law firms within the same metropolitan area. The first tier in each area includes law firms that score within a certain percentage of the highest-scoring firms.