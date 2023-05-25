Bulkley Richardson Welcomes Three Summer Associates

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson welcomed three law students to its 2023 Summer Associate Program. The robust program will introduce law students to the inner workings of a law firm, where they will receive mentorship from lawyers ranging from firm leaders and retired judges all the way through the ranks to junior associates, and gain exposure to real-life legal matters.

This year’s summer associates are:

• Alexandria Abacherli, who is currently attending the University of Connecticut School of Law. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Lafayette College, where she double majored in government & law and international affairs;

• Andrew Loin, who is currently attending Western New England University School of Law, where he is on the WNE Law Review. She earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and business: entrepreneurship from the University of Rochester; and

• Nicole Palmieri, who is currently attending the University of Connecticut School of Law, where she is on the Connecticut Law Review and is a University of Connecticut Scholar. She received a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, in American studies from Christopher Newport University.

Each summer associate anticipates a spring 2024 law-school graduation.

“We are honored to have another group of talented law students who have chosen to spend the next few months with us,” said Mike Roundy, who oversees Bulkley Richardson’s Summer Associate Program. “We continue to expand and adapt our program to provide in-depth legal training and exposure to a wide range of legal matters.”

Bulkley Richardson continues to accept résumés for its 2024 Summer Associate Program, as well as recent law-school graduates and attorneys considering a lateral move. Visit bulkley.com/current-openings for more information.