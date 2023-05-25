HCC Foundation One-day Giving Campaign Shatters Record, Raises $251,859

HOLYOKE — The Holyoke Community College (HCC) Foundation shattered its annual Together HCC one-day giving campaign record in 2023, raising $251,859 in 24 hours for HCC scholarships and student-support programs.

Alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of the college led a historic day of giving on April 25 during the third annual campaign.

Organizers had set a goal of 400 donors for the one-day fund drive. The final tally was 506. Last year, the Together HCC campaign raised $192,000 from 418 donors, itself a record.

“For the third straight year, the Together HCC campaign has exceeded expectations as our network of alumni, faculty, staff, and friends continue to show how much they care about HCC students,” said Julie Phillips, HCC’s interim director of Development. “With so many people giving what they can, it shows our students that we are invested in their success.”

HCC alumni made up the majority of donors at 43%, followed by HCC faculty and staff at 27%, with 18% from friends of the college, 5% from parents, and 4% from students. Donors gave from as far away as California and Hawaii. Together, they unlocked more than $140,000 in challenge pledges.

One of those came from campaign partner Gary Rome, owner of Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke and Gary Rome Kia in Enfield, Conn., who donated $5,000.

“I am thrilled to celebrate yet another successful year of partnering with HCC for its Together HCC: Drive to Change Lives campaign,” Rome said. “It is truly remarkable to witness the generosity of our community as we come together to ensure that a college education remains accessible to all. I hope my example encourages others to help build a stronger community.”

HCC alum Arien Monti, who graduated in 2022 with her associate degree in marketing and business administration, said a scholarship from the HCC Foundation and a stipend from the President’s Student Emergency Fund were critical to her success at HCC.

“The student emergency fund helped with one month’s rent after my son and I had been homeless when I was a new student and rebuilding my life,” Monti said. “I am graduating this fall with my bachelor’s degree and am building my career in marketing and real estate thanks to HCC and the many alumni and friends who support students like me.”

Anyone who missed this year’s day of giving and still wants to contribute can do so at hcc.edu/drive.