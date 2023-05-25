Max Tavern to Host Third Max on Monday Networking Event

SPRINGFIELD — Max Tavern at the Basketball Hall of Fame is excited to announce the continued success of its networking event, Max on Monday. The next event will take place on Monday, June 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. and will offer attendees the opportunity to connect with other professionals while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will be available for beverages.

Max on Monday is an ideal opportunity for those who have been working remotely to reconnect with their colleagues and find inspiration in the company of others. Each event features a selection of local businesses. This month’s featured businesses will include Liberty Bank; Burgess, Robb & Grassetti; Dowd Insurance Agencies; and Bacon Wilson, P.C. Representatives from these businesses will be able to network with one another and share information about their organizations.

In addition, the monthly event features a local charity. The featured charity for June 5 will be Ronald McDonald House. Max on Monday also showcases a local artist, calling that portion of the event “Discover an Artist.” Attendees can enjoy watching an expert in motion.

For more information about Max on Monday or to register to attend, RSVP to AnnMarie Harding (413) 244-4055 or [email protected].