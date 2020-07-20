BusinessTalk with Mayor Domenic Sarno

Top Page Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 11: July 20, 2020

George Interviews Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

George interviews Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and they discuss how the City of Springfield is coping with the pandemic as it relates to its residents, businesses, school system, and its senior and homeless population, and how the city will regain its momentum.

