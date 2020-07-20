Christopher Heights of Northampton Welcomes Crystal Cote-Stosz as Executive Director

NORTHAMPTON — Christopher Heights of Northampton announced that Crystal Cote-Stosz has joined its team as executive director, effective immediately.

Cote-Stosz brings a long history of elder-care experience. She began her career in elder care in 2007 as an information and referral specialist and later moved up to a geriatric resource advisor with Greater Springfield Senior Services. In 2009, she and her family relocated to Easthampton, and in 2010, she accepted a position in social work at the Northampton Senior Center.

Within a year at the senior center, she was promoted to assistant director. Her responsibilities included volunteer recruitment, scheduling, training, and supervising the social worker, activities director, and fitness center, ensuring the needs of elders in the Northampton community were met with dignity, respect, and enthusiasm.

Cote-Stosz’s commitment to serving our elders presented a new opportunity in 2016 at the Lathrop Home in Northampton, where she accepted the position of executive director in 2016 and focused her talents on expanding relationships with community partners, developing effective teams within the Lathrop community, and increasing resident census to stabilize the operations of the home. She said she enjoyed the growth opportunity and experiences she had at the Lathrop Home and is now accepting this new opportunity to expand to a larger community.

“I pride myself in communicating with dignity and respect during challenging conversations,” she added. “I challenge myself and our staff every day to care for each resident as I would want my family members cared for.”