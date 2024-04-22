BusinessTalk with Angela Park, president of Springfield Performing Arts Ventures Inc.

It’s called 52 Sumner. That’s a street address in Springfield, but it’s also an intriguing new addition to the arts landscape in Western Mass. — an event space created in the former Faith United Church, one that opened its doors in January and is off to a very fast start. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, George O’Brien, contributing writer at BusinessWest, talks with Angela Park, president of Springfield Performing Arts Ventures Inc., the nonprofit that manages the venue, about how this stunning transformation of the church came about and how it will not only host different kinds of performances, but also immerse people — and especially young people — in the arts. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest.