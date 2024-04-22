Fontaine Bros. Inc. Adds Two Industry Veterans to Team

SPRINGFIELD — Fontaine Bros. Inc. announced the addition of Jason Boudreau as project executive and Mark Fulton as senior superintendent. They bring more than 40 years of combined experience working together on complex building projects throughout Western and Central Mass., Connecticut, and beyond, making them a valuable addition to the Fontaine team.

“Great people are the key to our success,” Fontaine Bros. CEO David Fontaine Jr. said. “Jason and Mark fit perfectly within our culture focused on attracting, retaining, and supporting talented, hardworking people who put clients first. We are thrilled to have Jason and Mark on board.”

Boudreau and Fulton have been working together for more than 20 years. They have successfully delivered work for notable clients such as Amherst College, Baystate Medical Center, Berkshire Medical Center, UMass Amherst, Williams College, and many others, and earned certifications from the American Society for Health Care Engineering and the International Code Council for Tall Mass Timber Buildings.

“The opportunity to come to Fontaine was something that Mark and I just couldn’t pass up,” Boudreau said. “I interned for Fontaine more than 20 years ago, so this is a homecoming of sorts. I’m excited to help the company continue to grow and innovate.”