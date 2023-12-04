BusinessTalk with Ashley Batlle, owner of Beauty Batlles Lounge in Chicopee
Episode 190: December 4, 2023
Joe Bednar Interviews Ashley Batlle, owner of Beauty Batlles Lounge in Chicopee
Ashley Batlle wasn’t sure where she wanted to take her cosmetology degree 20 years ago, but she’s certainly found her place today as owner of Beauty Batlles Lounge in Chicopee, a cutting-edge spa that aims to build clients’ self-confidence by making them look and feel their best. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Ashley talks withBusinessWestEditor Joe Bednar about the growth of Beauty Batlles since its 2018 opening; its recent move to a larger space, allowing her to expand into more wellness services, including cryotherapy; and the many ways in which she uses her platform to support and uplift her community. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.