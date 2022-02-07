BusinessTalk with Barbara Trombley a financial advisor and CPA with Wilbraham-based Trombley Associates

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Barbara Trombley a financial advisor and CPA with Wilbraham-based Trombley Associates. The two talk about the current volatility on Wall Street, the many different forces behind it, and what investors should be thinking — and doing. Or not doing, as the case may be. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/EPISODE-99-GEORGE.mp3