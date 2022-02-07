BusinessTalk with Barbara Trombley a financial advisor and CPA with Wilbraham-based Trombley Associates
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 99: February 7, 2022
George Interviews Barbara Trombley a financial advisor and CPA with Wilbraham-based Trombley Associates
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Barbara Trombley a financial advisor and CPA with Wilbraham-based Trombley Associates. The two talk about the current volatility on Wall Street, the many different forces behind it, and what investors should be thinking — and doing. Or not doing, as the case may be. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.