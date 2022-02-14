BusinessTalk with Beth Ward, director of Community Affairs at MGM Springfield
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 100: February 14, 2022
George Interviews Beth Ward, director of Community Affairs at MGM Springfield
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Beth Ward, director of Community Affairs at MGM Springfield. The two talk everything from the Valentine’s Day menu (5-pound lobster), to the prospects for sports gambling, to MGM Springfield’s steady climb back to something approaching normalcy after two years of pandemic. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.