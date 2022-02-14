Panel on ‘Resources for Veterans in the Court System’ Slated for Feb. 16

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc., along with one of its committees, the Military/Attorney Resource and Communication Hub, is hosting a panel called “Resources for Veterans in the Court System” on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The panel will speak on topics intertwined within the Veteran Treatment and Diversion Courts. This will include the process, differences between the courts, the Brave Act, the Valor Act, and helpful resources provided throughout Massachusetts.

The event will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m. To RSVP, contact the Hampden County Bar Assoc. at (413) 732-1388 or [email protected].