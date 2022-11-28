BusinessTalk with Bob Bolduc, founder of Pride Stations and Stores
Episode 138: November 28, 2022
George Interviews Bob Bolduc, founder of Pride Stations and Stores
It’s called the Hope for Youth & Families Foundation. That’s the next chapter in the life and career of entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Bolduc, founder of Pride Stations and Stores. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Bolduc about his new foundation and its broad goal of helping individuals and families achieve sustainability. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.