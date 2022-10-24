[bsa_pro_ad_space id=7]
Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Bob Nakosteen, professor of Economics at UMass Amherst

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 134: October 24, 2022

George Interviews Bob Nakosteen,  professor of Economics at UMass Amherst

‘What’s next for the economy?’ It’s an easy question to ask, but a much harder one to answer. Bob Nakosteen, a professor of Economics at UMass Amherst does his best to assess where the economy is, and where’s it’s going in the months and quarters to come as the Fed battles inflation, consumers cope with rising prices, the job market remains hot, and spending starts to cool. It’s must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

