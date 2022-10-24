United Way of Pioneer Valley to Present Family-friendly Boo Bash on Oct. 30

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) invites the public to a scary good time at its annual Boo Bash. This year, it will be held in Tower Square Park, next to the TDBank building in Springfield, on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children and their families will enjoy music with a local DJ, pumpkin decorating, glitter tattoos, face painting, local food trucks, live animals from the Zoo in Forest Park (sponsored by NAI Plotkin), a magician, community tabling, and more. Dress up in your best costumes and join in the fun.

UWPV is seeking volunteers to assist during the day with setup and tabling. Anyone who would like to help with this community event should contact Alisha Santiago at (413) 693-0238 or [email protected]