BusinessTalk with CDH’s president and CEO, Dr. Lynnette Watkins

This month marks the 10th anniversary of Cooley Dickinson Hospital becoming a member of the Mass General Brigham network of care. It's been a rich and fulfilling relationship, one that has led to new initiatives and improved the overall quality of care, said CDH's president and CEO, Dr. Lynnette Watkins. This partnership was one of many topics she discussed with BusinessWest contributing writer George O'Brien on the next installment of BusinessTalk. The two also talked about the latest phase of COVID, groundbreaking for an expansion of CDH's Emergency Department, and ongoing workforce challenges.