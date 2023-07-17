Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with CDH’s president and CEO, Dr. Lynnette Watkins

By 285

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 171: July 17, 2023

BusinessWest contributing writer George O’Brien talks with CDH’s president and CEO, Dr. Lynnette Watkins

Lynnette Watkins

This month marks the 10th anniversary of Cooley Dickinson Hospital becoming a member of the Mass General Brigham network of care. It’s been a rich and fulfilling relationship, one that has led to new initiatives and improved the overall quality of care, said CDH’s president and CEO, Dr. Lynnette Watkins. This partnership was one of many topics she discussed with BusinessWest contributing writer George O’Brien on the next installment of BusinessTalk. The two also talked about the latest phase of COVID, groundbreaking for an expansion of CDH’s Emergency Department, and ongoing workforce challenges. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

