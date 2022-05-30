BusinessTalk with Charlie Epstein, senior vice president of HUB International and Epstein Financial
Episode 114: May 30, 2022
George O’Brien talks with Charlie Epstein, senior vice president of HUB International and Epstein Financial
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Charlie Epstein, senior vice president of HUB International and Epstein Financial. The two discuss his upcoming show at Holyoke Community College — Yield of Dreams — and how it brings together his twin passions — acting and educating people about not just saving for retirement, but realizing their dreams. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.