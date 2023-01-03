BusinessTalk with Claudia Pazmany, executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 143: January 3, 2023
George Interviews Claudia Pazmany, executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Claudia Pazmany, executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce. The two talk about everything from Amherst’s strong comeback from the pandemic, which hit its hospitality, college-town economy very hard, to the prospects for chambers of commerce in the post-COVID world. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.