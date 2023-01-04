The following building permits were issued during the months of November and December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Hannoush Jewelers

704 Memorial Dr.

$9,000 — Install commercial fire-alarm system

Patricia Midura

74 Ames Ave.

$16,800 — Roofing

PAH Properties LLC

38 Front St.

$30,000 — Roofing

Valley Opportunity Council

30 Center St.

$1,202,286 — Upgrade restaurant in Unit 32; interior renovation with new bathrooms in Units 26 and 28; third-floor renovation to apartment units and new laundry; new windows, plumbing, and heating

HADLEY

220 Russell Street LLC

220 Russell St.

N/A — Install sign

Barstow’s Longview Farm Inc.

172 Hockanum Road

N/A — Shed addition to connect to store

DLW Realty LLC

155 Russell St.

N/A — Fix exterior damage on carport

DLW Realty LLC

155 Russell St.

N/A — Repair awning damage from truck impact

FTF Realty LLP

299 Russell St.

N/A — Demolish ceiling tiles and insulation, install new lights

Hadley Corner LLC

344 Russell St.

N/A — Replace sign

McDonald’s Real Estate Co.

374 Russell St.

N/A — Saw cut, excavate, backfill, repour concrete, tile floor

Francine Ness

137 West St.

N/A — Roofing

Research Park LP

100 Venture Way

N/A — Open wall between two conference rooms, frame new wall

LENOX

PVI Lenox Village LLC

21 Housatonic St.

$40,000 — Foundation for addition and four footings in existing structure

NORTHAMPTON

52 Maple Street Place LLC

52 Maple St.

$9,200 — Roofing

Community Care Resources Inc.

142 Glendale Road

$8,000 — Build ramp and deck

Lathrop Community Inc.

680 Bridge Road

$6,000 — Replacement windows

Smith College

Henshaw Avenue

$130,000 — Fire sprinkler system

Suher Properties LLC

50 Main St.

$65,100 — Interior partition at Florence Bank

Sunwood Development Corp.

33 Chapel St.

$31,200 — Demolish and rebuild garage

PITTSFIELD

AER Inc.

52 Lincoln St.

$2,500 — Install handrail on both sides of exterior entry stair

William Bravo

160 Wahconah St.

$13,440 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

AA LLC

111 Chestnut St.

$60,000 — Alter interior of restaurant bar and kitchen

AJN Rentals LLC

6 Sorrento St.

$10,643 — Install fire-alarm system

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$118,000 — Alter interior for new emergency room offices on first floor

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

3300 Main St.

$469,500 — Alter interior to expand pharmacy area

Joe Billafame

1078 Allen St.

$9,000 — Remodel bathroom

Jose Manus Botero

88 Appleton St.

$43,000 — Install solar panels to roof of detached garage

Ellen Boynton, Lewis Boynton

666 State St.

$59,000 — Alter interior for retail cannabis store, Primus Dispensary

City of Springfield

1840 Roosevelt Ave.

$120,200 — Install concrete foundation and slab for future walk-in cooler at Central High School

Manuel Colon

824 Worthington St.

$8,000 — Enclose rear porch

Jonathan Dos Santos

48 Enfield St.

$3,884.16 — Add insulation to basement ceiling

Karen Hoyt

21 Utica St.

$41,000 — Install solar panels to roof of detached garage

MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC

12 MGM Way

$100,000 — Add three doors on second level of MGM Springfield casino

Maryneida Perez

27 Rutledge Ave.

$14,580 — Add insulation to attic and exterior walls

Pride Real Estate LLC

1211 East Columbus Ave.

$110,000 — Alter interior space for existing Dunkin’ Donuts area

Roca Pallin Youth Center Inc.

27 School St.

$10,080 — Alter existing basement storage into new office space, install smoke detectors and emergency exit signs

Springfield College

236 Wilbraham Ave.

$61,200 — Roofing at Weiser Hall

Western MA EEN LLC

487 East Columbus Ave.

$20,000 — Alter front and side fascia overhang of convenience store