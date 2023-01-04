Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of November and December 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Hannoush Jewelers
704 Memorial Dr.
$9,000 — Install commercial fire-alarm system
Patricia Midura
74 Ames Ave.
$16,800 — Roofing
PAH Properties LLC
38 Front St.
$30,000 — Roofing
Valley Opportunity Council
30 Center St.
$1,202,286 — Upgrade restaurant in Unit 32; interior renovation with new bathrooms in Units 26 and 28; third-floor renovation to apartment units and new laundry; new windows, plumbing, and heating
HADLEY
220 Russell Street LLC
220 Russell St.
N/A — Install sign
Barstow’s Longview Farm Inc.
172 Hockanum Road
N/A — Shed addition to connect to store
DLW Realty LLC
155 Russell St.
N/A — Fix exterior damage on carport
DLW Realty LLC
155 Russell St.
N/A — Repair awning damage from truck impact
FTF Realty LLP
299 Russell St.
N/A — Demolish ceiling tiles and insulation, install new lights
Hadley Corner LLC
344 Russell St.
N/A — Replace sign
McDonald’s Real Estate Co.
374 Russell St.
N/A — Saw cut, excavate, backfill, repour concrete, tile floor
Francine Ness
137 West St.
N/A — Roofing
Research Park LP
100 Venture Way
N/A — Open wall between two conference rooms, frame new wall
LENOX
PVI Lenox Village LLC
21 Housatonic St.
$40,000 — Foundation for addition and four footings in existing structure
NORTHAMPTON
52 Maple Street Place LLC
52 Maple St.
$9,200 — Roofing
Community Care Resources Inc.
142 Glendale Road
$8,000 — Build ramp and deck
Lathrop Community Inc.
680 Bridge Road
$6,000 — Replacement windows
Smith College
Henshaw Avenue
$130,000 — Fire sprinkler system
Suher Properties LLC
50 Main St.
$65,100 — Interior partition at Florence Bank
Sunwood Development Corp.
33 Chapel St.
$31,200 — Demolish and rebuild garage
PITTSFIELD
AER Inc.
52 Lincoln St.
$2,500 — Install handrail on both sides of exterior entry stair
William Bravo
160 Wahconah St.
$13,440 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
AA LLC
111 Chestnut St.
$60,000 — Alter interior of restaurant bar and kitchen
AJN Rentals LLC
6 Sorrento St.
$10,643 — Install fire-alarm system
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$118,000 — Alter interior for new emergency room offices on first floor
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
3300 Main St.
$469,500 — Alter interior to expand pharmacy area
Joe Billafame
1078 Allen St.
$9,000 — Remodel bathroom
Jose Manus Botero
88 Appleton St.
$43,000 — Install solar panels to roof of detached garage
Ellen Boynton, Lewis Boynton
666 State St.
$59,000 — Alter interior for retail cannabis store, Primus Dispensary
City of Springfield
1840 Roosevelt Ave.
$120,200 — Install concrete foundation and slab for future walk-in cooler at Central High School
Manuel Colon
824 Worthington St.
$8,000 — Enclose rear porch
Jonathan Dos Santos
48 Enfield St.
$3,884.16 — Add insulation to basement ceiling
Karen Hoyt
21 Utica St.
$41,000 — Install solar panels to roof of detached garage
MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC
12 MGM Way
$100,000 — Add three doors on second level of MGM Springfield casino
Maryneida Perez
27 Rutledge Ave.
$14,580 — Add insulation to attic and exterior walls
Pride Real Estate LLC
1211 East Columbus Ave.
$110,000 — Alter interior space for existing Dunkin’ Donuts area
Roca Pallin Youth Center Inc.
27 School St.
$10,080 — Alter existing basement storage into new office space, install smoke detectors and emergency exit signs
Springfield College
236 Wilbraham Ave.
$61,200 — Roofing at Weiser Hall
Western MA EEN LLC
487 East Columbus Ave.
$20,000 — Alter front and side fascia overhang of convenience store