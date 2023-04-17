BusinessTalk with Corey Wrinn, Managing Director of Rivel

It’s been a somewhat turbulent start to 2023 for the banking industry, with a few headline-making failures and questions about what will happen in this sector amid interest rate hikes, inflation, and other forces. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, Corey Wrinn, Managing Director of Rivel, who conducts primary research on U.S. banking customers, provides some perspective on the current landscape, especially with regard to the community banks that have a huge presence in the local market. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.