BusinessTalk with Diana Szynal, the incoming president of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Diana Szynal, the incoming president of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce. The two discuss her new appointment, the business scene in Greater and Springfield, and the challenges and opportunities facing chambers of commerce today. It’s all must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/EPISODE-118.mp3