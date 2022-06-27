Top Banner

BusinessTalk with Diana Szynal, the incoming president of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 118: June 27, 2022

George Interviews Diana Szynal, the incoming president of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce

Diana Szynal

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Diana Szynal, the incoming president of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce. The two discuss her new appointment, the business scene in Greater and Springfield, and the challenges and opportunities facing chambers of commerce today. It’s all must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

 

 

