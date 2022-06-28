Leadership Pioneer Valley Welcomes Five Additions to Board

SPRINGFIELD — Leadership Pioneer Valley recently welcomed five local leaders to its board of directors:

• Claudia Pazmany, executive director, Amherst Chamber of Commerce;

• Ryan Barry ‘17 LPV, partner, Bulkely Richardson & Gelinas LLP;

• Kristin Cole ‘13 LPV, director of Workforce Training, Greenfield Community College;

• Katisha Gallishaw, owner, KG Virtual CFO;

• Hope Ross-Gibaldi, executive director, Valley Venture Mentors

Leadership Pioneer Valley is currently recruiting for the 11th cohort to begin in September. Individuals interested in applying can find applications online at www.leadershippv.org.