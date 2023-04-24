BusinessTalk with Dr. Negar Beheshti, chief medical officer for MiraVista Behavioral Health Center
Episode 159: April 24, 2023
George Interviews Dr. Negar Beheshti, chief medical officer for MiraVista Behavioral Health Center
There was already a mental health crisis in this country before COVID. What the pandemic did was amplify the problem and bring some much-needed attention to it, according to Dr. Negar Beheshti, chief medical officer for MiraVista Behavioral Health Center. She is BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien’s guest on the next installment of BusinessTalk. The two discuss the breadth and depth of this crisis and the opportunities and challenges when it comes to helping those in need. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.