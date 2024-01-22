BusinessTalk with Elms College President Harry Dumay
Episode 197: January 22, 2024
BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks to Elms College President Harry Dumay
Colleges and universities have had to deal with a host of challenges in recent years, from demographic pressures on enrollment numbers to recovery from a pandemic that challenged the main role of colleges: delivering access to quality education. Elms College has emerged from those years on a mission: to reshape its strategic plan, launch a capital campaign to help implement it, and better prepare students for a changing work world. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks to Elms College President Harry Dumay about these developments, as well as an intriguing regional higher-ed partnership with Springfield Public Schools to improve literacy in area kids. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.