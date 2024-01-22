Fuss & O’Neill Announces Strategic Growth Partnership with Trilon Group

SPRINGFIELD — Civil and environmental engineering firm Fuss & O’Neill announced a strategic partnership with Trilon Group, a family of infrastructure consulting businesses. The partnership gives Fuss & O’Neill additional capital and resources to expand its services and markets in the Northeast, while better serving its clients.

Founded in 1924, Fuss & O’Neill is a leading provider of engineering services, with offices in each New England state and New York.

“Fuss & O’Neill’s strategic growth goals can be better achieved with a strong, well-resourced partner that shares our core beliefs, culture, and vision,” CEO Kevin Grigg said. “Our organizations share a close alignment on many important items, such as shaping career paths for our employees, serving clients, and setting ambitious growth targets, while committing the time, resources, and hard work to make them happen.

“What resonated with us is Trilon’s shared business approach with Fuss & O’Neill,” Grigg continued. “Partnering with Trilon serves as a pathway to drive our firm into the next century of design and technology, all the while upholding our core values and reinforcing our respected, 100-year-old brand.”

Fuss & O’Neill was selected by Trilon Group to be a part of the company’s vision to build the next top-10 design firm in North America. Trilon will support Fuss & O’Neill to accelerate the growth and careers of its employees with additional investment in talent, technology, and targeted mergers and acquisitions.

“Trilon looks to partner with firms that provide infrastructure solutions to address complex challenges of sustainability, resiliency, social equity, and constructability,” said Mick Renshaw, CEO of Trilon. “It’s hard to find a partner that better fits that description than Fuss & O’Neill. Trilon is excited by Fuss & O’Neill’s committed mission, its deep expertise, and its track record of impact on the communities it serves.”