BusinessTalk with Ivan Shefrin, executive director for Comcast Business Managed Security Services

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 133: October 17, 2022

George Interviews Ivan Shefrin, executive director for Comcast Business Managed Security Services

Cybersecurity: It’s not a matter for large companies, public utilities, and government agencies to consider. It’s a critical matter that should be a priority for businesses of all sizes. That’s the message delivered by Ivan Shefrin, executive director for Comcast Business Managed Security Services on the latest installment of BusinessTalk. In a wide-ranging discussion, Shefrin and BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talk about who the bad guys are, how they get into you system, how you can keep them out, and what you should do if they do get in  It’s must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented this week by BusinessWest  and Comcast Business, and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

