BusinessTalk with Ivan Shefrin, executive director for Comcast Business Managed Security Services

Cybersecurity: It’s not a matter for large companies, public utilities, and government agencies to consider. It’s a critical matter that should be a priority for businesses of all sizes. That’s the message delivered by Ivan Shefrin, executive director for Comcast Business Managed Security Services on the latest installment of BusinessTalk. In a wide-ranging discussion, Shefrin and BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talk about who the bad guys are, how they get into you system, how you can keep them out, and what you should do if they do get in It’s must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented this week by BusinessWest and Comcast Business, and sponsored by PeoplesBank.