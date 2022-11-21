BusinessTalk with Jim Young, author of ‘Expanding Intimacy: How Tough Guys Defeat Burnout.’
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Go HERE to view all episodes
Episode 137: November 21, 2022
Jim Young, the ‘Centered Coach’ an expert on this subject, and author of a new book — ‘Expanding Intimacy: How Tough Guys Defeat Burnout.’
‘Burnout.’ It’s a term we hear often and in many contexts. But it has a specific meaning and tell-tale symptoms. That’s just a few things we learn in an intriguing, eye-opening conversation with Jim Young, the ‘Centered Coach’ an expert on this subject, and author of a new book — ‘Expanding Intimacy: How Tough Guys Defeat Burnout.’ It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.