BusinessTalk with Jim Young, author of ‘Expanding Intimacy: How Tough Guys Defeat Burnout.’

‘Burnout.’ It’s a term we hear often and in many contexts. But it has a specific meaning and tell-tale symptoms. That’s just a few things we learn in an intriguing, eye-opening conversation with Jim Young, the ‘Centered Coach’ an expert on this subject, and author of a new book — ‘Expanding Intimacy: How Tough Guys Defeat Burnout.’ It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.