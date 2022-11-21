Rocky’s Ace Hardware Invites Customers to ‘Round Up for Kids’ This Month

SPRINGFIELD — Rocky’s Ace Hardware, one of the country’s largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers with 47 locations in nine states, is kicking off the season of giving with its semi-annual “Round Up for Kids” fundraiser. Throughout the campaign, which extends through Monday, Nov. 28, customers are asked to round up their purchase total to the next dollar. The difference is donated to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals.

“This Round Up really gets us in the holiday spirit each year,” Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone said. “CMN helps the more than 10 million kids each year who rely on care from a children’s hospital to get the best possible medical treatment.”

This is the third “Round Up for Kids” fundraiser Rocky’s has held this year, with 100% of the money raised going to benefit local CMN hospitals, including Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield and Connecticut Children’s Hospital and Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, both in Connecticut.

Participating Rocky’s locations include the Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield; the Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer, and South Hadley stores in Massachusetts; and the Vernon and Stamford locations in Connecticut.

Since 1983, CMN hospitals have helped fill funding gaps by raising more than $7 billion. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

“We are proud to continue our support for CMN and the important work they do for children in our community,” Falcone said. “We look forward to another very successful campaign thanks to the generosity of our customers.”