BusinessTalk with Julie Quink, managing partner at Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C.

On the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Julie Quink, managing partner of the West Springfield-based accounting firm Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C. It’s tax season, so the two talk about new tax laws and what they mean to businesses and individuals, but they also discuss what has been called the ‘never-ending tax season’ and the many challenges facing accounting firms today. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/GEORGE-THIS-WEEK.mp3