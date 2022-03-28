Top Banner

Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Julie Quink, managing partner at Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C.

By 41

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Go HERE to view all episodes

Episode 106: March 28, 2022

George Interviews Julie Quink, managing partner of the West Springfield-based accounting firm Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C.

On the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Julie Quink, managing partner of the West Springfield-based accounting firm Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C. It’s tax season, so the two talk about new tax laws and what they mean to businesses and individuals, but they also discuss what has been called the ‘never-ending tax season’ and the many challenges facing accounting firms today. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

 

Sponsored by:

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

Demetrios Panteleakis

Westfield Data-center Project Makes a Hard Push for the Finish Line

By

Agawam Looks to an Energized Future

By Contributor

A Turbulent Year Brings Many Changes and Issues to Consider

By Contributor
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis