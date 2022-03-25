State Sen. John Velis to Host Donation Drive for Ukraine War Victims Today

WESTFIELD — Today, March 25, state Sen. John Velis will participate in a donation drive to support refugees and victims of the war in Ukraine at the Episcopal Church of the Atonement, 36 Court St., Westfield. From 3:30 to 5 p.m., Velis and volunteers will be collecting medical, nutritional, and hygiene products to be sent to Eastern Europe.

The donated items will later be transported to Full Gospel Church of Westfield for further delivery to organizations in Eastern Europe. Velis said he is extremely proud to coordinate with community members to offer his support to the people of Ukraine.

“It’s been devastating to see the horrific images from Ukraine over the past weeks and know what the people there are going through. While we may be far away, there is so much we can do to help as refugees flee Ukraine and the war wages on. I am proud to be part of a community that has always risen to the occasion to help those who need it most.”