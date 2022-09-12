BusinessTalk with Katie Allan Zobel, outgoing president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Katie Allan Zobel, outgoing president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. The two talk about Zobel’s eventful tenure at the community foundation, the many new programs introduced in recent years, and the evolution of the institution into what she calls a “catalyst for change.” It’s all must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.