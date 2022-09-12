BusinessTalk with Katie Allan Zobel, outgoing president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 129: September 12, 2022
George Interviews Katie Allan Zobel, outgoing president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Katie Allan Zobel, outgoing president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. The two talk about Zobel’s eventful tenure at the community foundation, the many new programs introduced in recent years, and the evolution of the institution into what she calls a “catalyst for change.” It’s all must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.