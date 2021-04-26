BusinessTalk with Meredith Wise, president of the Employers Association of the Northeast

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Meredith Wise, president of the Employers Association of the Northeast. The two discuss a wide range of topics, from how business owners and managers handle the reopening of their offices and the return of employees — some will want to go to the office, but many won’t — to the growing challenge of simply finding enough good help. Employers across virtually all sectors are struggling with this assignment, and Wise notes things may get even worse before they get any better. It’s must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

