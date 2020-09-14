BusinessTalk with Peter DePergola

Top Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 27: Sept. 14, 2020

George Interviews Peter DePergola, Director of Clinical Ethics, Baystate Health

Peter A. DePergola II

George interviews Peter DePergola, Director of Clinical Ethics at Baystate Health and one of BusinessWest’s 2020 Alumni Achievement Award finalists. When he joined the other members of the 40 Under Forty class of 2015, he was a staff ethicist at Baystate and the only person to hold that title in Western Mass. Now a professor of Bioethics and Medical Humanities at Elms College, he’s still the only ethicist in the 413, but his influence now extends well beyond this region.

