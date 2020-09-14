BusinessTalk with Peter DePergola

George interviews Peter DePergola, Director of Clinical Ethics at Baystate Health and one of BusinessWest’s 2020 Alumni Achievement Award finalists. When he joined the other members of the 40 Under Forty class of 2015, he was a staff ethicist at Baystate and the only person to hold that title in Western Mass. Now a professor of Bioethics and Medical Humanities at Elms College, he’s still the only ethicist in the 413, but his influence now extends well beyond this region.

