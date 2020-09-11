Greenfield Savings Bank Promotes Anna Zadworny

GREENFIELD — Anna Zadworny has been promoted to assistant vice president and training and staffing manager at Greenfield Savings Bank.

In her new position, she will be responsible for facilitating one-on-one and classroom training for employees with a focus on enhancing employee development, including product knowledge, internal systems training, and compliance course oversight. She will also be responsible for maintaining appropriate levels of staffing in all offices and will assist in maintaining vendor relationships, record keeping, and training budget oversight. In addition to her training role, she coordinates and oversees the external audit process.

Zadworny began her career in the banking industry in 1990, and she joined Greenfield Savings Bank in 2012 as manager of its Northampton office. In 2016, she was promoted to office manager of the South Deerfield office, and in 2019, she was promoted to assistant vice president and office manager of the Greenfield office.

She earned an associate degree in business management from Holyoke Community College and is currently pursuing a business management degree with a minor in leadership from Bay Path University. She graduated with honors from Babson College in the financial studies program.

Zadworny is an active community volunteer at a wide range of local events and serves on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County and as assistant treasurer of the Salvation Army of Hampshire County. She is also a volunteer for the United Way of Hampshire County.