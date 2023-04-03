BusinessTalk with Robert Westerfield, vice president of Casino Operations at MGM Springfield
Episode 156: April 3, 2023
George Interviews Robert Westerfield, vice president of Casino Operations at MGM Springfield
The sports betting era has begun in Massachusetts, and it’s off to a fast and intriguing start. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, Robert Westerfield, vice president of Casino Operations at MGM Springfield, talks with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien about sports betting, March Madness, and what to expect moving forward. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.