Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Announces 12 Inductees for Class of 2023

HOUSTON — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 12 inductees in the class of 2023 to be celebrated during this year’s Enshrinement festivities on Aug. 11-12. The class announcement was made in Houston, the site of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four, and was televised live on ESPN.

This year’s North American Committee inductees are Gene Bess, Pau Gasol, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and Dwyane Wade. This year’s Women’s Committee inductees are Gary Blair and Becky Hammon. This year’s Direct Elect Committee inductees are the 1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Team and Jim Valvano.

“The Naismith Hall of Fame class of 2023 is remarkable and truly embodies the breadth and impact of the global game today,” said John Doleva, the Hall’s president and CEO. “This class represents the game at every level and showcases the incredible efforts of individuals who are not only household names in the game, but also those who teach, coach, and counsel to men and women at the most organic levels of basketball. The ultimate achievement of a storied career is enshrinement in the Naismith Hall, and this class punctuates and defines what it means to be a Hall of Famer.”

The class of 2023 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, the birthplace of Basketball, as well as the Mohegan Sun, on Aug. 11-12. VIP packages and single-event tickets to the 2023 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend are now available at hoophall.com/events/enshrinement-2023.