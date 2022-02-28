BusinessTalk with Tanzania (Tanzi) Cannon-Eckerle, Esq., an employment law specialist — and a brewer

On this installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Tanzania (Tanzi) Cannon-Eckerle, Esq., an employment law specialist — and a brewer. They talk a little about employment law and lot about Brew Practitioners, the business she created with her husband, Joe, the growing craft beer industry in Western Mass., and what it takes to stand out in a crowded field. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/GEORGE-EPISODE101.mp3