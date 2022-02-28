BusinessTalk with Tanzania (Tanzi) Cannon-Eckerle, Esq., an employment law specialist — and a brewer
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Go HERE to view all episodes
Episode 102: February 28, 2022
George Interviews Tanzania (Tanzi) Cannon-Eckerle, Esq., an employment law specialist — and a brewer
On this installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Tanzania (Tanzi) Cannon-Eckerle, Esq., an employment law specialist — and a brewer. They talk a little about employment law and lot about Brew Practitioners, the business she created with her husband, Joe, the growing craft beer industry in Western Mass., and what it takes to stand out in a crowded field. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.