Mass. Latino Chamber to Salute Businesses at Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Latino Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with The Eastfield Mall, state Reps. Orlando Ramos and Carlos Gonzalez, and state Sen. Adam Gomez, will congratulate and salute the 22 Latino Businesses operating out of The Eastfield Mall on March 1.

Sixteen of these businesses have opened in the past six months.

The Eastfield Mall’s commitment to the minority business community is demonstrated in the partnering with The Massachusetts Latino Chamber of Commerce to pilot a new ‘pop-up’ shop every month for 12 new Latino micro-business. These businesses will have the opportunity to showcase their products or services and grow into an open space in the mall or in the City of Springfield.

“This will create opportunities for entrepreneurs that set the foundation for the future,” said Andrew Melendez, director of the Mass. Latino Chamber of Commerce.

“The resurgence of the Eastfield Mall from Latino and Black owned businesses sets the tone for transitioning malls, shopping plazas, and downtown store fronts all over Springfield and Massachusetts,” he went on. “We congratulate the 12 new businesses and all 22 Latino Businesses in the Eastfield Mall. The pandemic has only increased the motivation for our community to take the leap and become their own boss as business owners.”