BusinessTalk with with Tony Cignoli

Episode 39: Nov. 16, 2020
George O’Brien talks with Tony Cignoli, president of the A.L. Cignoli Company
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Tony Cignoli, president of the A.L. Cignoli Company, a political consulting firm. The two discuss what happened at the national election earlier this month — and what didn’t happen. They also discuss what the country, and specifically the business community, might expect from a Biden administration and how the president-elect and his team might address the pandemic and the significant damage it has already done to the economy. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk.