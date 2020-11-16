STCC’s Online Winter Session Starts Dec. 23

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer a four-week online winter session in December, an affordable opportunity for college students whether they’re enrolled at STCC or another school.

The session runs Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 19. Registration for current students opens Nov. 18. Registration for new students begins Nov. 23.

STCC offers the most affordable online classes in Springfield. Most winter classes are designed for easy transfer to both public and private campuses, saving students hundreds of dollars per course. Some winter classes also save students money with free textbooks.

“Winter-session classes are the perfect opportunity for college students to earn college credit at a reduced cost during the traditional winter-break period,” STCC Dean of Academic Initiatives Matthew Gravel said. “The majority of classes available during winter session can be used as electives at both community colleges and four-year colleges and universities. Our winter classes are taught by faculty who are experts in their fields, and who have years of experience in delivering online instruction.”

The short duration of these classes will result in an intensive, fast-paced learning experience. Motivation, steady participation, and persistence will be key to students’ success in these classes, Gravel added.

To help ensure their success during the winter session, STCC allows students to register for no more than nine credits in winter. Courses include art, biology, college research, computer applications, English, first-year experience, history, management, mathematics, medical assisting, medical lab tech, music, philosophy, psychology, and sociology.

Blackboard orientation sessions to prepare students for online classes will be offered prior to the start of the winter semester.

Registration for winter session ends Dec. 23 and is available online at www.stcc.edu/winter or by calling the Registrar’s Office at (413) 755-4321.