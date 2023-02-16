Daily News

BusinessWest to Mark Holyoke’s 150th Anniversary

SPRINGFIELD — The city of Holyoke turns 150 this year, and to mark the occasion, BusinessWest will produce a special section and commemorative, glossy cover for its March 6 issue.

This special section will include stories featuring city officials, business owners, and other stakeholders sharing thoughtful perspectives on the Paper City. A detailed history of Holyoke — from its agricultural roots through its establishment as a town and then as a planned industrial city that has weathered many economic highs and lows — will be told with words, photos, and a timeline of key events. The section will also feature profiles of many new and long-standing businesses that continue to make this unique city their home and can attest to its promising future.

Businesses wishing to be a part of this special edition of BusinessWest can call (413) 781-8600 for advertising information.

