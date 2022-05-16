Top Banner

Carli Ross Joins Raipher, P.C. in Springfield, MA 

SPRINGFIELD — Carli J. Ross has joined Raipher, P.C. in Springfield as a personal injury and civil litigation attorney. 

Ross began her legal career concentrating on criminal defense and employment discrimination work. Ross joined the practice in November of 2021 and became the firm’s 16th lawyer.  

Ross completed her undergraduate degree at the University of California Santa Cruz in 2017. She earned a bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Legal Studies. She then went on to earn her Juris Doctor from Western New England University School of Law in 2021 and graduated cum laude. 

“We are excited to bring on another young talented individual to enable us to continue to provide superior legal representation to our clients,” said managing partner Raipher Pellegrino. 

