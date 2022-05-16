Girls on the Run of Western MA will Host 5K Event on June 5

Girls on the Run of WMA will host its 5K event on June 5 at 11 a.m., at Western New England University. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach social emotional lessons and life skills to girls in grades 3 through 8. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

This spring season, GOTR has 1,007 participants registered in its program (in all four Western Mass. counties) at 70 sites with 250 volunteer coaches. It expects to have 3,000 participants at this 5K celebration.

Participation in the 5K event on is open to the public, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run WMA. The event is the culmination of the 10- week season and will be the program participants, coaches, running buddies, their family and friends and community members. Registration cost is $30 and includes an event shirt.

The event will begin at 11a.m., but registration opens at 9 a.m. Group warm up and festivities will begin at 10 a.m. For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.girlsontherunwesternma.org.