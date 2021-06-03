Carr Hardware Television Commercials Win Gold Telly Award

PITTSFIELD — Carr Hardware announced that its “Dewitts” advertising campaign, created by Clayson Creative, has won a Gold Telly Award for 2021 in the business-to-consumer category.

In the ads, the Dewitts are the world’s worst do-it-yourselfers and are in constant need of help from the experts at Carr Hardware. See their latest videos at shop.carrhardware.com/the-dewitts.

The Telly Awards, the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens, has announced this year’s winners, including Jennifer Garner’s “Pretend Cooking Show” series, RadicalMedia’s “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” documentary series, Partizan’s “Fantastic Voyage” campaign, and the Clayson Creative/Carr Hardware “Dewitts” campaign.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards are judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology, such as WarnerMedia, NBC News, Framestore NY, and Vimeo, to name a few.

“Carr Hardware gets it,” said Ryan Cowdrey, chief creative officer and owner of Clayson Creative. “When you are creating a marketing campaign and spending a lot to get your name in front of customers, it’s so important to have memorable content. It’s silly enough to keep you laughing but smart enough to make you choose Carr Hardware every time.”

Carr Hardware plans to bring more Dewitts videos to its customers in the upcoming year.