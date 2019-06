Scenes From the June 20 Event

The Class of 2019 was celebrated at the annual 40 Under Forty Gala on Thursday, June 20 at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. More than 650 people crammed the Log Cabin which has become one of the region’s best networking events. Presentation of the Continued Excellence Award to Cinda Jones, president of W.D. Cowls Inc., was the opening act of the 40 Under Forty celebration. Photography for this special section by Leah Martin Photography